Anitta Says the 'Victory' Is Being Nominated at the 2023 Grammys as a Brazilian Artist

Anitta is making the most out of the 2023 Grammys.

The Brazilian superstar, 29, spoke with PEOPLE's Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons on the Grammys red carpet about her best new artist nomination and emphasized what the recognition means to her.

"I'm so happy. I've said it a lot because it means a lot," explained Anitta, whose nomination in the category also makes her a first-time nominee.

"It's been half a century. Fifty years that Brazil is not here in a main category," she continued. "So, for me, we're making history. My whole country is watching in Brazil, waiting for this. I'm really happy. For me, the victory is to be here tonight, to be honest."

Anitta's first studio album (a self-titled project) came in 2013, making her latest album, 2022's Versions of Me, her fifth.

"I hope with my presence here I can open room for more artists from Brazil to come here, so we don't have to wait for fifty years," Anitta told PEOPLE. "I'm really happy and it's a really long journey."

Anitta stressed the most important advice for aspiring artists, including Brazilian artists, is not to give up on their dreams.

She echoed similar sentiments while speaking to PEOPLE at WSJ. Magazine's 12th annual Innovator Awards in November.

"I would say to not care about what people, in general, are saying like friends in school and things like that," Anitta told PEOPLE. "I would say just be yourself, just try to find something that represents what you want to be and what you are when you look at yourself and not project you on other people, you know."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.