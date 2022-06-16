Anitta Says She Once 'Peed on a Stranger's Arm' to Heal His Injury: 'I Was Getting So Stressed'

"He was so drunk, crying, like, 'I'm gonna lose my arm.' And then he said he heard if someone pees on it, it kind of makes it better, it stops burning," Anitta said on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Pursuing a new crush can lead to weird situations, which Brazilian superstar Anitta recently learned the hard way.

During an interview on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Anitta told a story about inviting an attractive man out to a recent concert and revealed that in a weird turn of events, the night ended with her peeing on his friend's arm.

The story came up after host Kelly Clarkson asked the "Envolver" singer about a TikTok posted to her account back in February, in which Anitta plays a game of two truths and a lie with fans. In the clip, she points to three statements: "I changed the definition of 'boss woman' in the Brazilian dictionary," "Kanye West is on my new album" and "I peed on a stranger's arm."

Anitta told Clarkson, 40, she actually did get the definition of the Portuguese word "patroa," which roughly translates to "boss woman," changed in the dictionary, as it previously referred to "the wife of the boss," which she found offensive. And West, 45, didn't appear as a featured artist on her Versions of Me album, released in April, so Clarkson asked her to explain the third statement.

"There was this guy I found on TikTok one day in the city I was going to perform, and he was hot, so I sent him a message being like, 'Come over to my concert!'" recalled the "Girl from Rio" performer.

The man ended up bringing friends to the show, "but then they got drunk," and one of his buddies asked them to pull over during a drive afterward. "I stopped the van, he was peeing in a tree, and an animal touched him," Anitta continued. "I don't know what happened. An animal did something."

"He got this big bruise, this big burn thing here," she added, pointing to her arm. "He was so drunk, crying, like, 'I'm gonna lose my arm.' And then he said he heard if someone pees on it, it kind of makes it better, it stops burning."

Clarkson pointed out the belief that urinating on a jellyfish sting can help heal the wound, though scientists have debunked the myth, Healthline reported last year. "I don't know the connection," said Anitta. "But he was literally saying he needed someone to pee on him."

"I was getting so stressed," she remembered. "And I said, 'Yo, if you don't shut the f— up… I'm gonna actually pee on your arm,' and he [gasped and] said, 'Celebrity pee is gonna be even better!'

Anitta said "OK" to the man, and they drove to an airport, so she could urinate on his arm in the bathroom. "My security was making sure he was not looking at me, and I was peeing," she said. "And he was like, 'Target the burn! Target the injury!' And I was trying to target the injury. It was crazy."