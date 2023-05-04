Anitta Had a 'Nervous' Bathroom Emergency Before Recording with Madonna: 'My Stomach Was Going Crazy'

In 2019, the Brazilian star and the legendary pop star released "Faz Gostoso"

By
Published on May 4, 2023 09:25 PM

Anitta is getting real with fans about tummy bubbles.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, the Brazilian star remembered the time she was going to record with Madonna — and what the nerves did to her stomach.

"I had [diarrhea]," the singer, 30, told the host. "I got there a little earlier than her, thank God. Because then I had time to take a s—."

"You know when you're too nervous and you just get [makes gurgling noises]," she added. "My stomach was just going crazy."

Madonna, Anitta
Madonna and Anitta. Christopher Polk/Variety;Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The "Envolver" singer said that the "Vogue" performer had no idea this was going on. She also fangirled over Madonna, 64, wanting her to teach her Portuguese, Anitta's native language.

"She wanted me to teach her Portuguese and I was like, 'I'm teaching you something?'"

She added excitingly, "She was living in Portugal and she knows some stuff which was great and she's really smart so it was good."

The stars released the 2019 single "Faz Gostoso."

Similarly, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June, Anitta revealed another interesting encounter. At the time, she told the story about inviting an attractive man out to a recent concert and revealed that in a weird turn of events, the night ended with her peeing on his friend's arm.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Anitta TOUT
Anitta. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile, in February, Anitta spoke to PEOPLE on the Grammys red carpet about her best new artist nomination.

"I'm so happy. I've said it a lot because it means a lot," explained Anitta, whose nomination in the category also made her a first-time nominee.

"It's been half a century. Fifty years that Brazil is not here in a main category," she continued. "So, for me, we're making history. My whole country is watching in Brazil, waiting for this. I'm really happy. For me, the victory is to be here tonight, to be honest."

RELATED VIDEO: Anitta Says the "Victory" Is Being Nominated at The Grammys as a Brazilian Artist

Anitta's first studio album — a self-titled project — came in 2013, making her latest album, 2022's Versions of Me, her fifth.

"I hope with my presence here I can open room for more artists from Brazil to come here, so we don't have to wait for 50 years," Anitta told PEOPLE. "I'm really happy and it's a really long journey."

She also expressed the importance of not giving up on your dreams while speaking to PEOPLE at WSJ. Magazine's 12th annual Innovator Awards in November.

"I would say to not care about what people, in general, are saying like friends in school and things like that," Anitta told PEOPLE. "I would say just be yourself, just try to find something that represents what you want to be and what you are when you look at yourself and not project you on other people, you know."

Related Articles
CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Post Malone attends as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone during Cannes Lions 2022 at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)
Watch Post Malone Trade Shoes with a Fan — and Warn That His 'Stank'
Amy Wadge and Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' Co-Writer Amy Wadge Says She Feels 'Relieved' After He Won Trial (Exclusive)
matty healy
All About Matty Healy, The 1975's Lead Singer and Rhythm Guitarist
Taylor Swift
Nashville Celebrates Taylor Swift's 'Homecoming Weekend' on Tour with Proclamation and Park Bench (Exclusive)
Ashanti, Nelly
Nelly and Ashanti Are Taking It Slow and 'Just Hanging' as Exes Fuel Reconciliation Buzz: Source (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Says 'I'm Not Going to Have to Retire from My Day Job' After Winning Copyright Trial
Stevie Nicks welcomes Sheryl Crow to R&R HOF
Stevie Nicks Congratulates Sheryl Crow on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: 'I Am So Proud'
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Feel the Truth Was Heard and Believed' (Exclusive)
taylor swift and ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He Has Long Conversations with Pal Taylor Swift That Feel Like 'Therapy' (Exclusive)
Nikki Sixx, Courtney Bingham 'The Dirt' Film Premiere
Nikki Sixx's Wife Courtney on Secrets to Their Marriage: 'We Keep It Spicy and Fun' (Exclusive)
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary
Frankie Valli
Frankie Valli on Turning 89, Frank Sinatra and Nick Jonas Playing Him in 'Jersey Boys' Musical (Exclusive)
Evan McClintock and Hailie Jade Scott
Hailie Jade Scott and Fiancé Evan McClintock Share Elegant Photos from Rooftop Engagement Party
Harry just premiered a new video for 'Satellite'
Harry Styles Gives a Robot a Love Story in New Music Video for 'Satellite': Watch
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran Misses Grandmother's Funeral amid 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial in N.Y.C.
Jane Schneck, the mother of singer Nick Carter and late singer Aaron Carter, is pictured in a mugshot
Aaron and Nick Carter's Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Battery over Alleged TV Remote Dispute: Sheriff