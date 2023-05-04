Anitta Had a 'Nervous' Bathroom Emergency Before Recording with Madonna: 'My Stomach Was Going Crazy'

Anitta is getting real with fans about tummy bubbles.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, the Brazilian star remembered the time she was going to record with Madonna — and what the nerves did to her stomach.

"I had [diarrhea]," the singer, 30, told the host. "I got there a little earlier than her, thank God. Because then I had time to take a s—."

"You know when you're too nervous and you just get [makes gurgling noises]," she added. "My stomach was just going crazy."

Madonna and Anitta. Christopher Polk/Variety;Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The "Envolver" singer said that the "Vogue" performer had no idea this was going on. She also fangirled over Madonna, 64, wanting her to teach her Portuguese, Anitta's native language.

"She wanted me to teach her Portuguese and I was like, 'I'm teaching you something?'"

She added excitingly, "She was living in Portugal and she knows some stuff which was great and she's really smart so it was good."

The stars released the 2019 single "Faz Gostoso."

Similarly, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June, Anitta revealed another interesting encounter. At the time, she told the story about inviting an attractive man out to a recent concert and revealed that in a weird turn of events, the night ended with her peeing on his friend's arm.

Anitta. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile, in February, Anitta spoke to PEOPLE on the Grammys red carpet about her best new artist nomination.

"I'm so happy. I've said it a lot because it means a lot," explained Anitta, whose nomination in the category also made her a first-time nominee.

"It's been half a century. Fifty years that Brazil is not here in a main category," she continued. "So, for me, we're making history. My whole country is watching in Brazil, waiting for this. I'm really happy. For me, the victory is to be here tonight, to be honest."

RELATED VIDEO: Anitta Says the "Victory" Is Being Nominated at The Grammys as a Brazilian Artist

Anitta's first studio album — a self-titled project — came in 2013, making her latest album, 2022's Versions of Me, her fifth.

"I hope with my presence here I can open room for more artists from Brazil to come here, so we don't have to wait for 50 years," Anitta told PEOPLE. "I'm really happy and it's a really long journey."

She also expressed the importance of not giving up on your dreams while speaking to PEOPLE at WSJ. Magazine's 12th annual Innovator Awards in November.

"I would say to not care about what people, in general, are saying like friends in school and things like that," Anitta told PEOPLE. "I would say just be yourself, just try to find something that represents what you want to be and what you are when you look at yourself and not project you on other people, you know."