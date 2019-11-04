Veteran Radio Host Angie Martinez Fractures Her Lower Spine in 'Severe' Car Accident

Image zoom Angie Martinez Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Angie Martinez is thanking her guardian angel after surviving a severe car accident.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning,” Martinez, 48, wrote on social media on Monday.

“I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae,” the Power 105.1 radio host known as “The Voice of New York” continued. “I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that.”

Martinez continued to tell her followers that while she’s going through a “difficult time” right now, she is making the most of the experience and plans on coming back from recovery stronger than ever.

“Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever soon!”

“God bless and I deeply appreciate all love & prayers,” she concluded.

Further details about the accident have not been released at this time.

I will most definitely keep you in prayer! Take your time! I Love you Angie❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 4, 2019

Several celebrities were quick to share their well wishes for the beloved radio host.

“I will most definitely keep you in prayer! Take your time! I Love you Angie,” wrote Missy Elliott in a reply to Martinez’s message on Twitter.

“Just glad you’re alive,” added hip-hop recording artist Gage.

Image zoom Angie Martinez

Power 105.1, the New York hip-hop and R&B station where Martinez hosts afternoons, commented “We love you Ang” along with a red heart emoji.

Martinez shared the same message on Instagram, and several more friends and music identities expressed their love and support on the platform.

“Love and prayers Ang💫💫💫🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” wrote VIBE magazine’s editor-in-chief, Datwon Thomas in the comments.

Women March co-president Tamika D. Mallory wrote, “Praying for you! 🖤”

JAY-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation, which also represents Martinez, added, “🙏🙏 praying for a speedy recovery!”

In addition to her radio hosting, Martinez is also the author of the memoir My Voice.

She also hosts WeTV’s interview series The Untold Stories of Hip-Hop, on which she has interviewed stars including A$AP Rocky, Queen Latifah, Ice-T and more.