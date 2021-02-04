Viral Singing Prodigy Angelina Jordan Releases New Single 'Million Miles'

Norwegian singer Angelina Jordan — who went viral with her giant vocals in 2014 — is back with her new single "Million Miles"

Angelina Jordan is no stranger to the spotlight.

Jordan made headlines as the winner of Norway's Got Talent in 2014 at just 8 years old. The child prodigy brought tears to the judges' eyes and blew the audience away with her soulful covers of Frank Sinatra's classics "Gloomy Sunday" and "Fly Me to the Moon." As she's gotten older, she has covered artists ranging from Whitney Houston to Adele, gaining over 300 million views on YouTube and almost 1 billion views on Facebook.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since signing with Republic Records in 2020, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, now 15, is making original music just released a music video for her debut single "Million Miles." The ballad — which showcases the teen's powerful vocals — is a heartfelt tribute to Jordan's late grandfather.

PEOPLE caught up with Jordan about how she's navigated early fame, her influences — and what's next.

You've been in the spotlight since Norway's Got Talent. What has it been like for you growing up in the spotlight?

It's been an amazing experience. I've been performing since I was seven years old on the biggest stages. I've been performing for 40,000 people, had a concert with Norah Jones in Korea, had a concert for Quincy Jones at the O2 arena... I've been all over the world. It's been such an amazing opportunity, and I'm just so grateful that I have my family to support me.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Movie Clips

Q: Who are some of your musical influences?

I started listening to Billie Holiday, the queen of jazz, and I just feel like that was such a unique and special sound. I love Whitney Houston, and that soulful music, but also the artists that I look up to is Adele — she's amazing — and Beyoncé. Those are the two top artists that I really look up to.

Most people know you for your incredible covers. How does it feel to share original music for the first time now?

Many people may not know about this, but I've always been songwriting. When I was little, it's just hard to share all the feelings, but now that I'm older, I feel like I can express more of the emotion and the feeling into the song. That's why I feel I'm ready now to share it with people.

Image zoom Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Tell me about filming the video for "Million Miles."

I love being creative, and I actually sketched the scenes of the music video, which is really cool. The scenes are about memories I had, and going back to flashbacks. I think that the simplicity of the music video makes it really beautiful because it lets the music talk instead.

What or who keeps you grounded through all of this?

I would say my grandma. I really look up to her. She's my mentor; she's like my lucky charm. I have her everywhere with me, like when I have a concert, and also in the studio when I'm making music. So I just love her so much and she's actually an artist, a painter. For the lyric video for "Million Miles," that's some of my grandma's paintings.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Where do you hope to see yourself in five years from now?