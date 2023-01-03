Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM"

Published on January 3, 2023 07:41 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Yo Gotti attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp); NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 26: Angela Simmons attends 2018 Black Girls Rock! at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 26, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty for dcp; Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

It really does go down in the DM!

Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off.

Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media.

Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's in an all-black suit.

"You are all I need and more ❤️," the businesswoman captioned the post.

In a follow-up, she shared a photo from inside the car where Yo Gotti, 41, is pouring champagne into her glass.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, she wrote "Happier than ever" on a black background.

In a post of his own, Yo Gotti (born Mario Mims) shared a video where he's scanning her outfit as he says "happy New Year, you're looking good." He captioned the post, "Ain loss a crush since High School."

He also shared photos from the shoot, including an intimate photo where he is leaning on the car and holding her backside. "Happy New Year 2023 #CMG🥂🍾," he captioned the post.

Buzz about the pair first arose in 2015 when Yo Gotti publicly declared his interest in Simmons through his hit song "Down in the DM."

"And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold,' " he rapped. "F— it, I'm gon' let the world know (goals)."

Then, in 2017, he sang about her again in "Save It for Me" after she got engaged to Sutton Tennyson.

"Passed my number to Angela/I thought I had her/Her n— cuffed her, married, it made me madder," he rapped. "I respect it, I'm moving on, but the truth is I want her badder/Maybe me sayin' her name made him move faster."

Simmons' ex-fiancé Tennyson was shot and killed Nov. 3, 2018. They share a 6-year-old son, Sutton Joseph.

