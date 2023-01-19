Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Cozy Up While Sitting Courtside at Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Basketball Game

Wednesday's outing marked the couple's first public appearance since confirming their relationship in a sweet Instagram post on New Year's Eve

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 11:37 PM
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum on January 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Photo: Justin Ford/Getty

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are showcasing their romance.

The couple recently confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on New Year's Eve and made their first public outing while sitting courtside at the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

For the date night at Memphis' FedExForum, the couple took in the basketball game wearing all-black Adidas-themed attire while accessorizing their looks with matching silver jewelry.

The Grizzlies, who are the rapper's hometown team, proudly announced the couple's appearance at the game by sharing images of the two on Twitter with Simmons, 35, also sharing a photo from the game on her Instagram page writing, "Long as I'm next to you ☄️❤️."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/angelasimmons/3018894753970295403/?hl=en
angela simmons/Instagram

During Wednesday's NBA game, which saw the Grizzlies defeat the Cavaliers 115-114, Simmons sweetly shared clips of the two on her Instagram story, including one where she wrote "Him" with a heart-eyes emoji.

The romantic text echoed her Instagram post from Dec. 31 where she shared elegant couple photos writing in the caption, "You are all I need and more ❤️."

In the series of photos, she dazzles in a black sparkly gown while her rapper beau, 41, stands next to her in an all-black suit. After sharing the pictures, she took to her Instagram stories to express that she was "Happier than ever." She added a glamorous follow-up post from the shoot from inside a Rolls-Royce, where Yo Gotti is seen pouring champagne into her glass.

Justin Ford/Getty

The buzz about the new couple first arose in 2015 when the rapper publicly declared his interest in Simmons through his hit song "Down in the DM," rapping: "And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold. F— it, I'm gon' let the world know (goals)."

He publicly shared his interest in her again in 2017 in the track "Save It for Me" after she got engaged to Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2018. They shared a 6-year-old son, Sutton Joseph.

