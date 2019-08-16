Andy Grammer Honors His Late Mother with New Music Video Starring His 2-Year-Old Daughter

Andy Grammer has divine intervention to thank for his song, “She'd Say.”

The “Honey, I'm Good” singer — whose mother, Kathy, died in 2009 — was inspired to write the track after his wife, Aijia, got him a phone call with a medium as a gift.

During the call, the medium channeled Grammer’s mom, who then asked him to write a song for his 2-year-old daughter, Louisiana K, for her.

“Sometimes life is unexplainable,” Grammer, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This song is by far the strangest, most mystical artistic experience I have ever had.”

“My wife got me a phone call with a medium as a gift,” he continues. “The medium told me that my mother was coming through and wanted me to write a song about everything she’d say but can’t be there to say. This is my daughter’s love letter from her grandma that she never got to meet in this world. If my mom were here, this is what ‘She’d Say.'”

Image zoom Andy Grammer with his daughter Courtesy Andy Grammer

In the beginning of the music video for “She’d Say” — which is premiering exclusively on PEOPLE — Grammer recounts his experience with the medium. Additionally, Grammer explains that the week after his call with the medium, he heard on the radio that his mom’s favorite group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, was coming to Los Angeles where he lives.

After getting in contact with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Grammer and the South African group worked together to create the song Kathy wanted Louisiana to hear.

Throughout the music video, Grammer is shown taking his daughter to the studio with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, showing her photos of her grandmother and playing with her on a grassy field. By the end of the video, it’s revealed that the grassy field is actually the site of Kathy’s grave.

Image zoom Andy Grammer with his daughter Courtesy Andy Grammer

RELATED: Andy Grammer Hopes New Album Naïve ‘Helps Breathe the Light’ Back into Fans Who May Be Struggling

“She’d Say” is a song off of Grammer’s latest album, Naïve, which was released in July. That month, Grammer revealed to PEOPLE how the devastating loss of his mom inspired his new music.

“She was incredible. Just a great, great, great mom,” he said. “It was horrible, it’s like the biggest wound of my life, but also if my life’s work and life’s purpose is to go around being the guy that sings songs to uplift people, it’s kind of cheesy if you’ve never been through something really bad.”

“You don’t want to hear ‘Keep Your Head Up’ or ‘Don’t Give Up on Me’ from a white man who’s never been through anything. You need to be grounded in pain,” he added. “So, the good in that horrible thing is ‘Oh man, that really grounded me to go do what I think I’m here to do.’ I think that in my music and my shows I love to go ’round and try to breathe light back into as many people as I can.”