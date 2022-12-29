Andy Cohen Says John Mayer Is 'Very in Touch' with His Emotions and Never Hesitates to Say 'Love You'

In February, Mayer honored Cohen at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Andy Cohen is sharing what makes his fan-favorite friendship with John Mayer tick.

During an appearance on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi on Wednesday, the talk show host revealed how his relationship with the "Wild Blue" singer is different from his other close pals.

"John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions," Cohen, 54, told the host. "He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you.'"

He continued, "He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship' — just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cohen opened up about fatherhood, his friendship with Anderson Cooper and his dating life. The full interview is available now on all iHeart Media.

In February, the 45-year-old guitarist honored Cohen with a sweet speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"Andy really is the world's friend. I've walked with him down city streets and been on FaceTime with him as he goes about his day, and each and every time he's recognized, he's said 'hello' to just like a friend. 'What's up Andy?' 'Hey Andy!' 'Loved what you said about de Blasio!' He's also my friend, my dear friend. And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on," he said, in part.

John Mayer and <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy cohen</a>
John mayer/ instagram

"He's a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He's an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister," Mayer added. "I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."

That same day, Cohen celebrated his son Benjamin's third birthday. To mark the occasion, the singer-songwriter posed with the birthday boy for a photo. Cohen is also father to 8-month-old daughter Lucy Eve.

John Mayer, Ben
Benjamin Cohen and John Mayer. Andy Cohen/Instagram

Back in December 2020, Cohen shared an adorable photo of Mayer playing guitar for Benjamin at his Los Angeles home — and he captioned it with the perfect Grateful Dead reference.

"Twinkle Twinkle > Bertha," Cohen wrote at the time, referring to the two's favorite band, which Mayer plays with. In the photo, Mayer played a light purple guitar while Ben watched his dad's friend strum.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen's Newborn Daughter Lucy Makes Her Television Debut on WWHL: 'Queen of Midnight Fun'

Cohen and Mayer have been friends for years, bonded by a shared love of the Grateful Dead, whom they went on a road trip to see back in 2015. (Mayer now performs with the latest incarnation of the band, Dead and Company.)

"John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He's one of our greatest living guitarists, and I'm regarded as the dude that stirs the s— on late-night TV," Cohen wrote in an article for Entertainment Weekly at the time. "We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead. So when the band did five shows this summer — their last ever — we used their Santa Clara, California, gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up."

