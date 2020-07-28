Andrew Cuomo Condemns 'Illegal and Reckless' Chainsmokers Drive-in Concert: 'I Am Appalled'

The New York governor announced on Monday that the Department of Health will be looking into a recent concert put on by the electronic music duo over the weekend

Andrew Cuomo is not happy about a Chainsmokers concert that took place in the Hamptons amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The New York governor announced on Monday that the Department of Health will be looking into a recent concert put on by electronic music duo over the weekend, where thousands of fans were seen standing in close proximity to one another and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

In a post on Twitter, Cuomo shared a video from the event and detailed his outrage that it occurred amid applied regulations to help battle the spread of the virus.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled," Cuomo tweeted. "The Department of Health will conduct an investigation."

He added, "We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

The show took place at a 100-acre outdoor sculpture park in Water Mill, New York, and opened with a set by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon — who performs as DJ D-Sol — and by Southampton’s Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman’s band.

Per Deadline, there were an estimated 2,000 people in attendance at the event, even after the state banned gatherings of 50-plus people.

Admission for the charity event ran between $850 to $25,000 and all proceeds went to local charities including No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund of NY, and Southampton Fresh Air Home.

Attendees were also told they would be given their own designated parking area for four to six people at what was touted as the "first-ever drive-in music fundraiser."

Organizers are now calling the videos circulating on social media misleading and say that they did everything in their power to ensure safety protocols were followed at the event.

According to Billboard, organizers assured that the event would follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates, and guests had to complete an online COVID-19 questionnaire before ticket purchases were finalized.

Concert attendees were given free face masks and had their temperatures taken upon arrival, while bathrooms at the event were also cleaned every 10 minutes, according to the report.

"Guests were also instructed that they would not be allowed to leave their designed spots for any reason other than to use the restroom facilities," reads a statement provided to PEOPLE by organizers In the Know Experiences and Invisible Noise. "Announcements and reminders were made every 30 minutes from the main stage, and security guards regularly patrolled the area to encourage mask wearing and promote social distancing guidelines."

"The video that everyone is talking about was taken from an angle that doesn’t properly convey how careful we were to follow the guidelines created by the CDC," the statement from In the Know Experiences continues. "We did everything in our power to enforce New York’s social distancing guidelines and collaborated with all state and local health officials to keep everyone safe."

Concertgoers who attended the event also attested that it was safe and followed specific health guidelines.

"Everyone was social-distancing and being responsible," Jamie Books, a resident of Southampton, told BuzzFeed News. "We had an amazing time and hope to see more events like this," she added.

"There were a ton of security guards making sure people weren't leaving their designated areas," fellow concertgoer Sierra Smith told the publication. "[I] felt very safe and it was a ton of fun."

Reps for the Chainsmokers directed PEOPLE to In the Know Experiences' statement.