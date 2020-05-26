The musician found out he had the virus on March 10 after taking a swab test

Italian Singer Andrea Bocelli Reveals He and His Wife Had COVID-19 and He Is Now Donating Plasma

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is revealing new details about his experience with the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the legendary musician spoke to journalists outside of the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, Italy when he shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 but has since recovered from the illness, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Bocelli explained that he received his results on March 10 after taking a swab test and that his wife and two children had been infected as well.

The singer, 61, said that he did not suffer any serious symptoms besides a slight fever. His family has also fully recovered, he noted.

Bocelli was seen leaving the Pisa hospital after donating plasma for coronavirus research.

News of Bocelli's illness comes one day after he performed a beautiful rendition of "Ave Maria" on Today in honor of Memorial Day.

The tenor gave the solo performance from his home in Italy on his piano.

On Easter Sunday, the singer played a special recital at Italy’s Duomo di Milano that was live-streamed all over the world.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli said in the video’s introduction.

Bocelli’s native Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries by the novel coronavirus, is finally seeing a reduced number of deaths related to the disease.

The opera star sang five moving numbers as part of his “Music for Hope” concert with the hope of unifying the world during a time of global crisis. They included: “Sancta Maria,” “Domine Deus,” “Panis Angelicu,” “Ave Maria” and “Amazing Grace” for the finale.