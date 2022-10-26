Andrea Bocelli Calls Singing New Holiday Album with Kids Matteo and Virginia 'The Best Christmas Gift'

"We really wanted to make an album that truly reflected us, to recreate a mood, that magical state of mind that Holy Christmas is able to instill in us," Bocelli tells PEOPLE in this week's issue

By
Published on October 26, 2022 12:00 PM
Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli. Photo: Courtesy

For Andrea Bocelli's family, Christmas has always been a special time filled with many traditions — attending morning mass, opening gifts and enjoying classic Italian food like tortellini soup and panettone.

"We love traditions, and especially ones that warm the heart," the operatic tenor, 64, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

This year, the family is celebrating with a brand-new holiday album titled A Family Christmas, out now, featuring two of Andrea's children, Matteo, 25, and Virginia, 10, the latter of whom is singing with her father on a full-length project for the first time. "It was all the family. That was really exciting to me — and I hope for them, too," she gushes.

Andrea Bocelli
The Bocelli family. Courtesy

"We really wanted to make an album that truly reflected us, to recreate a mood, that magical state of mind that Holy Christmas is able to instill in us," explains Andrea, who's also dad to son Amos, 27, an engineer and musician who contributed his piano skills to the record. "I hope that the serenity and joy that constantly marked each moment of our work together comes through in every note sung."

Matteo began performing alongside his father in 2016, but Virginia — who's been singing since before she could speak — only made her public musical debut last year. Initially, she felt scared at the prospect of singing for large audiences. But thanks to advice from the seasoned musicians in her family, she's continuously growing more confident in her abilities.

"My dad taught me how to use my voice, and that influenced my life," says Virginia. "And Matteo told me, 'You should sing and do everything with no regret.'"

Featuring modern songs like "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" and traditional carols like "The First Noel," the 13-track project strikes a different tone than Andrea's first holiday album, My Christmas, which has sold millions of copies in the United States since its 2009 release.

"[My Christmas] was an amazing project he did with David Foster," says Matteo, noting that taking part in the follow-up was a "fear" at first. Virginia agrees: "It's kind of nerve-racking to go after his first album. But then again, it's not like you have to be better. You have to do what you think is best — and try to do your best."

For the young performer, recording the album took quite a bit of work, as she didn't know many of its songs beforehand. "I only knew 'Feliz Navidad,' so at the beginning I was kind of confused," Virginia admits. "But 'Away in a Manger,' I had a spark from the beginning. I heard the Carrie Underwood version and the Polar Express one, which I knew from watching the movie when I was a little kid."

According to Andrea, who expresses immense pride in both performers' skill sets, she did a great job learning the track. "In this album, Matteo gives an unedited rendition of his intimate and reflective vocal talent," he says. "Virginia, instead, is the true embodiment of music as experienced through the eyes of a child, as pure joy. And when she sings 'Away in a Manger,' she sounds like a true angel!"

Andrea Bocelli
Virginia, Matteo and Andrea Bocelli. Suzan Moore/PA Images/Getty

It's especially sentimental for the family to release a holiday album this year, as they're coming up on the first Christmas to be spent without Andrea's mother, Edi, who died earlier this year.

"We will remember her with affection and gratitude, and our thoughts will go out to this extraordinary woman, so loved and so generous," says Andrea. "We will celebrate her together with our loved ones and toast to the memory of a generation that has left us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of holiday gatherings at the Bocelli family's new countryside home in Andrea's hometown of Lajatico, the trio will embark on a world tour in support of A Family Christmas. "We're super happy to be all over the world," says Matteo.

"Having part of my family by my side on stage will be an extraordinary experience," adds Andrea. "The best Christmas gift I could ever receive."

Related Articles
Carly Rae Jepsen on New Album 'The Loneliest Time' and What Success Looks Like a Decade After 'Call Me Maybe
Carly Rae Jepsen on Looking Up to Tina Turner and Finding Success 10+ Years After 'Call Me Maybe'
LANG LANG disney by Simon Webb
Lang Lang Aims to Prove That Classical Music Is in Disney's 'DNA' Through 'The Disney Book'
Lindsay Lohan and Aliana Lohan attend the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Netflix Holiday Film Features Songs by Sister Aliana in a 'Powerful' Scene
Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli during the television show 'Schlagerchampions - Das grosse Fest der Besten' at Velodrom on January 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Matteo Bocelli Says He and Father Andrea Were 'Surprise' Performers at Kourtney and Travis' Wedding
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's Song '29' Seems to Call Out Age Gap with Ex Wilmer Valderrama: 'Had Me In Your Grip'
Andrea Bocelli
Watch Andrea Bocelli Perform Rendition of Christmas Classic 'Adeste Fideles' Ahead of Livestream Encore
Jake Hoot, The Tenors
'The Voice' 's Jake Hoot Teams Up with The Tenors for Holiday Song 'When Christmas Has Come and Gone'
pistol annies and brett eldredge
It's Beginning to Sound a Lot Like Christmas! Country Stars Offer Gifts of Music with These New Albums and EPs
josh turner
Josh Turner Shares Sacrifice in Christmas Song, Makes Holiday Tour a Family Affair: 'Making Memories'
Jenna Bush Hager surprises Savannah Guthrie for her 50th
Jenna Bush Hager Surprises Savannah Guthrie with Private Andrea Bocelli Show for Her 50th Birthday
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Performs 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' at the White House: 'Such an Incredible Honor'
Brett Eldredge
Call Him 'Mr. Christmas'! Brett Eldredge Embraces His Holiday Music Role: 'It Is My Full Passion'
Brett Eldredge's New Album 'Songs About You' Debuts Tomorrow with Rave Reviews
Brett Eldredge Opens a 'Window of Magic' to Make His New Album: 'There's So Much More to Who I Am'
Cma Country Christmas
Bring on the Joy! Monday Night's 'CMA Country Christmas' Offers a Musical Feast: Everything to Know
Rob Thomas
Rob Thomas Credits Hallmark Christmas Movies with Helping Him Record a Holiday Album Over the Summer
Nora Jones
Norah Jones Reflects on 20 Years of 'Come Away with Me' : 'It Was an Intense Time'