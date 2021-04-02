Bocelli holds the record for the largest simultaneous audience of a classical live-streamed show in YouTube history, after his virtual concert last Easter Sunday titled Music For Hope

Watch Opera Legend Andrea Bocelli's New Music Video for 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

Andrea Bocelli is showcasing his incredible vocals with a classic song.

The Italian sensation's soaring tenor is back in full effect with the release of his rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone," one of five songs included on the deluxe version of his album Believe, on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are delighted to present the brand new video for 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' filmed in beautiful Mediterranean Conference Centre in La Valletta, #Malta," the singer, 62, wrote on his Instagram about the new track and accompanying video.

On Friday, along with his all-new "You'll Never Walk Alone" music video, Bocelli released a digital deluxe edition, featuring acoustic arrangements of tracks "Hallelujah," "Pianissimo," "Amazing Grace" and "I Believe."

Bocelli's deluxe edition album comes just two days ahead of Easter Sunday.

andrea bocelli Image zoom Andrea Bocelli "You'll Never Walk Alone" Music Video | Credit: ShoreFire Media

For the holiday last year (only weeks after the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis was officially declared a pandemic), Bocelli performed a livestream concert, which he named Music For Hope, from Milan's Piazza Duomo.

On YouTube, the uplifting performance has already amassed more than 42 million views. Bocelli's virtual show was in efforts to bring a sense of comfort to viewers who may have been coping with difficult times amid the pandemic.

Said the star, "[It was] a message of love, healing and hope."