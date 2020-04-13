Watch Andrea Bocelli Sing a Stunning Rendition of 'Amazing Grace' Live from Italy on Easter Sunday

Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli celebrated Easter Sunday with a special performance at Italy’s Duomo di Milano that was livestreamed all over the world.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli says in the video’s introduction.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bocelli’s native Italy, one of the hardest hit countries by the novel coronavirus, is finally seeing a reduced number of deaths related to the disease. Bloomberg reports the country has seen the fewest number of deaths from COVID-19 since March 19.

RELATED: Andrea Bocelli to Perform Live Easter Concert from Italy’s Empty Duomo Cathedral

The opera star sang five moving numbers as part of his “Music for Hope” concert with the hope of unifying the world during a time of global crisis. They included: “Sancta Maria,” “Domine Deus,” “Panis Angelicu,” “Ave Maria” and “Amazing Grace” for the finale.

Watch his full performance above.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.