Watch Andrea Bocelli Perform Rendition of Christmas Classic 'Adeste Fideles' Ahead of Livestream Encore

"It will be nice to hold hands again and – with music – exchange a wish that can go beyond words and reach the hearts of each of you, as is my hope," the opera legend said in a press release

Between Dec. 10 and 12, fans of Andrea Bocelli will have the opportunity to watch his 2020 Believe in Christmas — Encore concert special, which he recorded from the Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy. PEOPLE has an exclusive preview of his "Adeste Fideles" rendition.

"It was a moment of pure enchantment, for me and my family: a Christmas wonderland blooming and enshrined within one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world," Bocelli, 61, said in a press release about the performance.

The live stream features an appearance by Bocelli's daughter Victoria, now 9, whom he shares with Veronica Berti.

Andrea Bocelli Credit: Luca Rossetti

"It was a tender debut for my daughter Virginia and a show in which we symbolically took the hand of the world to finally turn the page, bolstered by the magic of the spirit of Christmas, thanks to music that rose to prayer, dispensing smiles and positive energy," he said.

Along with performances of Christmas classics, including "Adeste Fideles," the concert will also feature renditions of several of the songs on Bocelli's latest album Believe, as he's accompanied by a full orchestra and features surprise guests.

"December and the loveliest time of the year are back, and I am particularly happy that 'Believe In Christmas' is being streamed again: it will be nice to hold hands again and – with music – exchange a wish that can go beyond words and reach the hearts of each of you, as is my hope," he added.

In a trailer released last year, he and his daughter held hands as they walked through the historic venue.

Andrea Bocelli Credit: Luca Rossetti

"Wow, where are we?" Virginia asked her father in the trailer then, who replies, "This is a very special place, and soon you will find out why." At the time, he also shared a photo with his daughter on Instagram, saying that "Virginia's eyes will be the eyes of the world."

Fans around the world will also be able to tune in at 7:30 local time to enjoy a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the event, including interviews with Bocelli and the cast and crew.

The live stream performance also comes as he's on his largest tour to date. He is set to stop in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 15 and 16. He'll also tour several cities in February to celebrate Valentine's Day.