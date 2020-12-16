Andrea Bocelli and Kenny G Surprise Girl, 14, with Rare Condition During Hanukkah Piano Recital

"While I was excited to perform before a large virtual audience at Chai Lifeline's Gala, I was not expecting this wonderful surprise," Dvora Polak tells PEOPLE

A 14-year-old girl got the surprise of a lifetime when Kenny G and Andrea Bocelli, among other big names in the music industry, showed up during her recent Hanukkah piano recital.

Dvora Polak — who, according to a rep for Chai Lifeline, "has been homebound for several years" due to a rare condition — tells PEOPLE, "While I was excited to perform before a large virtual audience at Chai Lifeline's Gala, I was not expecting this wonderful surprise."

"Having the opportunity to play the piano with all of these amazing musicians is something my family and I will never forget," she says. "Music is what gives me strength and always helped me feel happy."

The video of the performance at the virtual gala for Chai Lifeline, an international children's health support network, providing social, emotional, and financial assistance to children with life-threatening and lifelong illnesses, begins with the talented Miami-based teen nervously introducing herself.

She tells the camera that playing the piano and singing are her "favorite hobbies."

Image zoom From L to R: Andrea Bocelli, Dvora Polak and Kenny G | Credit: Chai Lifeline/YouTube

"After my surgery at 8 years old, my mom got me a piano teacher and my dream is to become a musician — hopefully, a piano player and a singer, because it makes me really happy," Dvora continues in the video. "I'm so excited to play in front of thousands of people."

A message across the screen then informs the viewer that "Dvora thinks she is performing solo tonight" — but "Chai Lifeline has arranged a little surprise for her... "

The teen then begins playing on her own, but about 20 seconds into her performance, a bevy of musicians from across the board jump in to back her, including saxophonist Kenny G, 64, violinist Joshua Bell — and even 13-year Jacob Velazquez, from America's Got Talent, on drums! (The arrangement and video were produced with the help of Yitzy Spinner, Charity Bids and BiG Productions.)

Image zoom Dvora Polak (L); Joshua Bell | Credit: Chai Lifeline/YouTube

Opera legend Bocelli, 62, jumps in to offer "greetings" to the young musician at the very end.

"My dear Dvora, I know that you love, very much, the music, and I know also that every musician loves you, as you know," he says in the clip. "I really hope to meet you as soon as possible."

"The Chanukah story is one of overcoming insurmountable odds," Matt Yaniv of Chai Lifeline tells PEOPLE. "Dvora, and all the children of Chai Lifeline, inspire us to never give up and to pursue our dreams no matter the challenges we might face."