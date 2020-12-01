The Italian opera star will perform a Christmas concert, Believe in Christmas, live-streaming from Parma, Italy, on Dec. 12

Andrea Bocelli and Daughter Virginia Star in Trailer for His Christmas Concert: How to Watch

Andrea Bocelli is bringing the spirit of the holidays to the comfort of your own home.

With large gatherings out of the question this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the beloved Italian opera star, 62, will perform a Christmas concert, Believe in Christmas, live-streaming from an empty opera house in Parma, Italy, the famous Teatro Regio di Parma, on Dec. 12.

Filmed in the round, the multi-camera event will include songs from Bocelli's latest album Believe, which was released on Nov. 13. The program — which Cirque Du Soleil's Franco Dragone served as the creative director for — also promises a full-orchestra accompaniment and special guests.

In a trailer for the concert released on Nov. 20, Bocelli and his 8-year-old daughter Virginia, whom he shares with wife Veronica Berti, hold hands as they walk through the empty Teatro Regio di Parma.

"Wow, where are we?" Virginia asks her father, who replies, "This is a very special place, and soon you will find out why."

As they stand on stage at the theater together, Bocelli asks Virginia, "Would you like to share with some friends?" She excitedly responds, "Yes!"

Image zoom Andrea Bocelli and his daughter Virginia | Credit: Andrea Bocelli/YouTube

Bocelli further teased the concert on his Instagram on Monday, captioning a photo of him and Virginia, "Virginia's eyes will be the eyes of the world: as she looks over the wonder of the theater and the magic of Christmas, she will lead us by the hand in a special journey, a celebration made of music, spirituality, happiness and wonder (thanks to the visionary direction of Franco Dragone), made of warmth, kinmanship, and optimism, the gift we most wish to receive this year. For one day, Virginia will be the host... and you will be her guests."

This is not the first time Bocelli has live-streamed a concert from a famous Italian venue. On Easter Sunday, he performed a free concert, Music for Hope, from the empty Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy, and it was live-streamed on his YouTube channel.

Music for Hope set YouTube's classical performance streaming record, with more than 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers. Made available online afterwards, the event drew more than 28 million views worldwide in its first 24 hours and has been viewed more than 41 million times to date.

Unlike Music for Hope, Believe in Christmas will be a "one-off event" and a $25 ticket will need to be purchased in order to gain access to the livestream. In order to accommodate audiences globally, the livestream concert will broadcast across multiple timezones.

When purchasing a ticket, fans will also have the opportunity to order a copy of Bocelli's Believe album and make a donation to PLUS1, an organization empowering people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy and distress due to illness and social exclusion.