Andrea Bocelli and Tori Kelly Unite for Powerful Rendition of 'Hallelujah'

The pair join forces for the Leonard Cohen cover as part of Bocelli's upcoming project, The Journey: A Music Special

By
Published on February 17, 2023 03:59 PM
Tori Kelly and Andrea Bocelli perform onstage at Key Arena on June 1, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Andrea Bocelli brings his golden voice to some of Italy's most beautiful spots for his new project, The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli. And for one song in particular, Grammy winner Tori Kelly joins him on that journey!

The Italian musician, 64, reunited with Kelly, 30, for a rendition of Leonard Cohen's 1984 classic "Hallelujah" in a clip posted to Instagram in promotion of the music special.

In the performance video, shared by Trinity Broadcasting Network and Bocelli, the pair each take a verse as they sing the ballad in front of historic Italian buildings and several backing instrumentalists. While Kelly performs the first verse in English and Bocelli opts for Italian on the second, their voices unite in a smooth harmony on the song's iconic chorus.

Bocelli's latest special, which releases in April, follows the musician and his wife Veronica as they travel around Italy's Via Francigena on horseback — with performances featuring Kelly, Michael W. Smith, Tauren Wells, TAYA and more laced throughout.

Also featuring appearances by his children Matteo and Virginia, Bocelli's new project will be available exclusively in theaters on April 2, 3, 4 and 6 — the week before Easter Sunday.

"Combining world-class musical performances with intimate conversations across the awe-inspiring Italian countryside, The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli is an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most," a description reads.

Tori Kelly
Leon Bennett/WireImage

The performance marks the duo's first team-up since they performed "The Prayer" — a song made popular by Bocelli and Céline Dion — back in 2016. Before that, Kelly and Bocelli performed Pink and Nate Ruess' "Just Give Me a Reason" at the 2015 MTV European Music Awards.

This also isn't the first time Kelly took on "Hallelujah." The singer-songwriter previously covered the track for the soundtrack to the 2016 animated hit Sing, having performed it during the "In Memoriam" segment at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards and later when she and Luis Fonsi sang it at the 2017 Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon. Bocelli officially released his solo version of the song on his 2020 LP Believe.

Tickets and showings for The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli are available on the special's official website.

