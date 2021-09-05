André 3000 Calls Drake and Kanye West's Feud 'Unfortunate' After 'Life of the Party' Leak

"I just want to work with people that inspire me," André 3000 wrote after Drake leaked his unreleased collaboration for Kanye West's latest album, Donda

André 3000 has spoken out after being dragged into Kanye West and Drake's ongoing feud.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner, 46, addressed the unreleased track "Life of the Party" on Saturday, which he collaborated on with West, 44. Although West didn't include the song on his 10th studio album Donda, which dropped last weekend, he performed it during a listening party in Las Vegas in July.

"A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album," André explained in a statement obtained by Variety. "I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn't know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited 'clean' format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release."

"The track I received and wrote to didn't have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to," André added. "It's unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth."

He continued, "I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I'd love to work with Lil' Baby, Tyler and JAY-Z. I respect them all."

West has yet to respond to Drake, who later appeared to reference their spat in an Instagram post, which he captioned: "Waste Removal"

Their years-long feud has intensified in recent weeks, leading up to their competing album releases. After Drake called West out on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal," West fired back at Drake by sharing his address in a quickly-deleted Instagram post, which Drake referenced on the track "7AM on Bridle Path."

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Although West and Drake started off as friends and collaborators, with the former even directing the 2009 video for the latter's breakout single "Best I Ever Had," their relationship has gone south over the years.

West produced Pusha T's 2018 song "The Story of Adidon," which revealed Drake had a son — Adonis, now 3 — before Drake could share the news. West denied telling Pusha about the Degrassi alum's fatherhood news.

"I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha," he wrote at the time. "I don't play with the idea of people's children after I spoke to Wiz [Khalifa] a few years earlier."

The Yeezy designer switched gears just weeks later, firing back at Drake over rumors he hooked up with West's now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who has denied any romance with the Canadian rapper. "People making rumors or thinking you f— my wife and you're not saying nothing … that don't sit well with my spirit," Kanye said in since-deleted videos.

drake Drake | Credit: youtube

"You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'Riri.' So when you're like, 'I don't know where it came it came from,' you too smart for that bro," West added, referencing the lyrics of Drake's song, "In My Feelings."