Andra Day 'Loved How Authentic' Late Colleague Chadwick Boseman Was: 'He Created Safe Spaces'

"We all got power from him," Andra Day tells PEOPLE of Chadwick Boseman, whom she worked with on the set of the 2017 film Marshall

Andra Day is recognizing the lasting impact Chadwick Boseman made on her in a short amount of time.

The "Rise Up" singer, 35, met the Black Panther actor — who died at the age of 43 on Aug. 28 of colon cancer after a four-year private battle — on the set of the 2017 film Marshall, which she wrote music for and he starred in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was only there for two days because I was just singing a song in the movie," Day tells PEOPLE. "As a fan, it was amazing to watch him on set. He was so kind to me and so inviting, and I was only there for two days. I think, for me, it was more impressive to see that he engaged with everyone in the exact same way. It wasn't because I was an artist, he dealt [the same way] with everybody."

Day says she'll always remember how one night after filming, Boseman made a point to invite her to join the cast at their local haunt for drinks.

"We weren't going to go, myself and my day-to-day manager Josh, because we were like, 'I don't want to crash,'" she says. "Chadwick was like, 'Hey, you guys should come.' I say that because I'll never forget him pulling up the chair and sitting in front of me and Josh and just asking us about ourselves. Then the conversation went spiritual. He said why we're here in service."

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman Art Streiber/AUGUST

Overall, Day says Boseman was a source of "a lot of light."

"I think his power was an impact on everyone," she says. "We all got power from him. You didn't feel embarrassed or, 'I'm not good enough around him,' because he created that type of space. He was just a really special person. There's no way to really describe it."

Like many across the world, Day says her mom felt the pain of Boseman's loss without ever meeting him.

"She was crying," Day says. "She said to me yesterday that she was still very, very sad about the idea that he's gone. She didn't know him at all. When people like that go, it's just like 'Whoa.' It's not often there's unique people that carry that much light and that much more power."

As to what she admired most about her "colleague and distant friend," Day says it was his "authenticity."

"I loved how authentic he was," she says. "I loved how much love he put into his work. He sought a life of service. He sought a life of authenticity, of giving. He created safe spaces where other people could be authentic. I wish more of us would do that more often with each other."

RELATED VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman, Star of Black Panther, Dies at 43 After 4-Year Cancer Battle

Day previously paid tribute to Boseman on Instagram on Monday by sharing a series of photos they took together in 2017.

"Been up crying and celebrating this life," she began the photos' caption. "Sending up prayers of comfort, Peace, and Joy for his family. One of the most genuine people I’ve ever met who loved God, gave love to all people, and uplifted his people."

"U embodied all facets of the phrase 'representation matters,'" she continued. "It was apparent that you knew who you were, who’s you were, and why you were here. I was inspired not just by how kind u were to me during my brief time on set, but how kind and engaging u were with everyone. You were truly a king because you treated others with the humble heart of a servant. A potent vessel, walking in purpose and full of His Light, thank You for shining on all of us."

Day concluded by writing that Boseman is "shining even brighter now."