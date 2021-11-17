Anderson .Paak Jokes He Should've 'Linked Up' with Taylor Swift Instead of Bruno Mars
Silk Sonic released An Evening with Silk Sonic, the duo's debut album last week
Anderson .Paak is signing up for 1989!
On Wednesday, Silk Sonic's .Paak and Bruno Mars had a hilarious exchange on Twitter after .Paak shared a screenshot of their debut album's status on a music chart — which sat in second place behind Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version).
Alongside the screenshot, .Paak, 35, wrote, "Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star!"
He continued, "Hey @taylorswift13 is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with 1989, I'm available! #ShakeItOff."
Mars, 36, then quote retweeted him in response and wrote, "It's the betrayal for me."
He then hilariously photoshopped a photo of .Paak into her classic 1989 album cover.
It's safe to say fans got a kick out of it too.
One fan wrote "Just saying....." and photoshopped Swift's face onto the Silk Sonic album cover — which was changed to "Sad Sonic."
Silk Sonic released their highly anticipated album last week and it had fans "groovin." Upon its release, which was originally set to take place earlier this year but then postponed — both musicians shared their excitement on social media for the day Silk Sonic fans had longed for.
In a photo series of blurry selfies by .Paak on Instagram of himself and Mars he wrote, "Life has been a blur!!"
"HOLY S— THE ALBUM IS OUT EVERYWHERE!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! I DONT EVEN HAVE WORDS FOR HOW I FEEL, LIFE HAS BEEN A BLUR!! I LOVE YOU @brunomars @bootsy_collins @dmile85," the musician wrote at the time. "AND THE REST OF THE AMAZING TEAM WHO HELPED IN ANY WAY! TO ALL THE FANS, I HOPE YOU TRULY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU MEAN TO US! NOW GO EAT!!! #SilkSonic."
Meanwhile, Swift, 31, released her album on the same day — which was a re-recorded version of her acclaimed 2012 album Red and featured nine tracks "from the vault."
Since the release, Swift has sparked a major buzz about her previous relationships.
On Wednesday, the singer revealed "I Bet You Think About Me," one of the new vault tracks she co-wrote with Lori McKenna is "sort of a drinking song."
"We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song," Swift said in an interview clip shared by the Boston radio station 102.5. "I think that that's what it ended up being."
She later added, "We wanted this song to be like, a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not-caring-what-anyone-thinks-about-you sort of break-up song. Because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red. Some of them are very sincere, some of them are very stoic and heartbreaking and sad and we wanted this to be like, the moment where you're like, 'I don't care about anything!'"