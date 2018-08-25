Amy Winehouse's Friend and Photographer Shares Unseen Images and Intimate Memories of the Singer

Blake Wood's photographs of the late singer will be featured in a new Taschen book, Amy Winehouse

Jordan Runtagh
August 25, 2018 10:30 AM
<p>&#8220;This was the first night I photographed Amy. We escaped the press that camped outside her house and explored this pub we&rsquo;d never been to. I shot on an expired roll of Kodak film from the 80&rsquo;s which created unique tones when developed.&#8221;</p>
Even while blond, anyone could recognize her unmistakable silhouette in the mirror as she lined her lips. George Tavern, East London, 2008.

“This was the first night I photographed Amy. We escaped the press that camped outside her house and explored this pub we’d never been to. I shot on an expired roll of Kodak film from the 80’s which created unique tones when developed.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;I&rsquo;d never been to Paris, so I tried to take in as much as I could that night. Amy warmed the crowd with her humor in between songs. Karl Lagerfeld, who had asked her to perform, was always very kind to Amy and came backstage afterwards to congratulate her.&#8221;</p>
Amy opens her set with “Addicted,” head scarf in hand. Fendi store opening, Paris, 2008.

“I’d never been to Paris, so I tried to take in as much as I could that night. Amy warmed the crowd with her humor in between songs. Karl Lagerfeld, who had asked her to perform, was always very kind to Amy and came backstage afterwards to congratulate her.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;Amy moved into a house on Prowse Place shortly after the Grammy awards. It was around the corner from the home she owned. Terrace houses lined the streets but behind her door hid a unique gem, more ship-like than any interior I&#8217;d seen before. Custom wood flanked the walls and floors, with two skylights like portholes above her bed.&#8221;</p>
Terrace houses line the street near Amy’s new flat. Prowse Place, Camden, London, 2008.

“Amy moved into a house on Prowse Place shortly after the Grammy awards. It was around the corner from the home she owned. Terrace houses lined the streets but behind her door hid a unique gem, more ship-like than any interior I’d seen before. Custom wood flanked the walls and floors, with two skylights like portholes above her bed.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;We listened to girl groups and doo-wop from the 1950s and &#8217;60s often. Amy had recently got a drum set and played along to The Shirelles that night&#8230;The physicality of playing drums was a release during those days regularly spent indoors.&#8221;</p>
The glass-roofed corner of the living room became the perfect place for Amy’s drum set and music gear. Prowse Place, Camden, London, 2008.

“We listened to girl groups and doo-wop from the 1950s and ’60s often. Amy had recently got a drum set and played along to The Shirelles that night…The physicality of playing drums was a release during those days regularly spent indoors.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;While waiting for our order to arrive at the bowling alley&#8217;s dimly lit cafe, I took out my camera and snapped a picture of Amy. She took an interest in my vintage camera and pointed the lens on me right after.&#8221;</p>
Bowling alley, Soho, London, 2008.

“While waiting for our order to arrive at the bowling alley’s dimly lit cafe, I took out my camera and snapped a picture of Amy. She took an interest in my vintage camera and pointed the lens on me right after.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;Jesse Jenkins, my friend and fellow photographer, came with us that night. He snapped this photo as we were driving back to the hotel where Amy and I were living at the time, which overlooked the Thames.&#8221;</p>
Blake and Amy heading back from playing pool at a bowling alley. Soho, London, 2008.

“Jesse Jenkins, my friend and fellow photographer, came with us that night. He snapped this photo as we were driving back to the hotel where Amy and I were living at the time, which overlooked the Thames.”

Jesse Jenkins/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;Amy had a way of inspiring creativity in others. She noticed I was feeling down and took me to the beach to shoot. We stopped at this sea grape tree as our final location that day.&#8221;</p>
Amy relaxing on Cariblue Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.

“Amy had a way of inspiring creativity in others. She noticed I was feeling down and took me to the beach to shoot. We stopped at this sea grape tree as our final location that day.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;The horses on the island were healing. Amy rode most days during our stay on the Atlantic side of the island. We rode to the end of the horse trail and I captured her turning back towards the resort.&#8221;</p>
Amy horseback riding toward Plantation Beach as the clouds roll by. Epouge Bay, Saint Lucia, 2009.

“The horses on the island were healing. Amy rode most days during our stay on the Atlantic side of the island. We rode to the end of the horse trail and I captured her turning back towards the resort.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;I watched Dionne, Amy&#8217;s goddaughter, pile sand on Amy as she relaxed. She wanted to give Amy a mermaid&rsquo;s tail and got to work building her mythical creation&#8230;Dionne&rsquo;s presence brought out the protective lioness in Amy.&#8221;</p>
Playing with goddaughter, singer Dionne Bromfield, who was on winter break from school. Cariblue Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.

“I watched Dionne, Amy’s goddaughter, pile sand on Amy as she relaxed. She wanted to give Amy a mermaid’s tail and got to work building her mythical creation…Dionne’s presence brought out the protective lioness in Amy.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;The sand stuck to our tanned skin after swimming in the sea. I loved how the sun reflected off Amy&rsquo;s gold necklaces which felt like a symbolic form of protection.&#8221;</p>
Cariblue Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.

“The sand stuck to our tanned skin after swimming in the sea. I loved how the sun reflected off Amy’s gold necklaces which felt like a symbolic form of protection.”

Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
<p>&#8220;I stood below the boulder in the ocean looking up at Amy. She closed her eyes and turned her head towards the sun. I could feel her strength and peace in that moment.&#8221;</p>
Plantation Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.

“I stood below the boulder in the ocean looking up at Amy. She closed her eyes and turned her head towards the sun. I could feel her strength and peace in that moment.”

