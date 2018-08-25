Even while blond, anyone could recognize her unmistakable silhouette in the mirror as she lined her lips. George Tavern, East London, 2008.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Amy opens her set with “Addicted,” head scarf in hand. Fendi store opening, Paris, 2008.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Terrace houses line the street near Amy’s new flat. Prowse Place, Camden, London, 2008.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
The glass-roofed corner of the living room became the perfect place for Amy’s drum set and music gear. Prowse Place, Camden, London, 2008.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Bowling alley, Soho, London, 2008.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Blake and Amy heading back from playing pool at a bowling alley. Soho, London, 2008.
Jesse Jenkins/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Amy relaxing on Cariblue Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Amy horseback riding toward Plantation Beach as the clouds roll by. Epouge Bay, Saint Lucia, 2009.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Playing with goddaughter, singer Dionne Bromfield, who was on winter break from school. Cariblue Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Cariblue Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.
Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Plantation Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.
1 of 12
Advertisement
1 of 11 Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Even while blond, anyone could recognize her unmistakable silhouette in the mirror as she lined her lips. George Tavern, East London, 2008.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Amy opens her set with “Addicted,” head scarf in hand. Fendi store opening, Paris, 2008.
3 of 11 Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Terrace houses line the street near Amy’s new flat. Prowse Place, Camden, London, 2008.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
The glass-roofed corner of the living room became the perfect place for Amy’s drum set and music gear. Prowse Place, Camden, London, 2008.
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 11 Jesse Jenkins/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Blake and Amy heading back from playing pool at a bowling alley. Soho, London, 2008.
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 11 Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Amy horseback riding toward Plantation Beach as the clouds roll by. Epouge Bay, Saint Lucia, 2009.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Blake Wood/Courtesy of TASCHEN
Playing with goddaughter, singer Dionne Bromfield, who was on winter break from school. Cariblue Beach, Saint Lucia, 2009.
Advertisement
Advertisement