In October of 2010, Winehouse gave an impromptu – and stellar – performance at a 150-capacity club in London, singing her hit "Tears Dry on Their Own" as well as some new material. "Amy just whispered to me, 'I know I'm not on the lineup, but do you mind if I play?'" club manager Izzy Lawrence told the BBC. "Obviously I wasn't going to say no, and she got up and played and it was amazing." Of the new tunes, Lawrence added, "If those songs are going to be on the new album, it's going to be huge."