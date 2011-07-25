Remembering Amy Winehouse's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the late singer's brightest moments
Tiny Dancer
Stepping into the ballet flats that would later become her trademark, a 5-year-old Amy Winehouse posed in her ballerina finest as a child. But her aspirations weren't to take the stage: wee Winehouse wanted to be a roller-skating waitress.
School Days
Winehouse, at age 8, all smiles in a school photo. "She was always very self-willed," her father, Mitch, once recalled. "Not badly behaved but ... different."
Guitar Hero
One year after her critically acclaimed 2003 debut album, Frank, hits stores, Winehouse took the stage at a Birmingham, England, HMV to promote the bluesy disc.
Shining Star
The accolades started pouring in for Winehouse in 2004, and she won a prestigious Ivor Novello Award, which recognizes outstanding songwriters. She became part of an exclusive club that includes past winners John Lennon, Sir Elton John and David Bowie.
Fabulous Friend
A giddy Winehouse enjoyed a girls' night out in L.A. with fellow Brit Kelly Osbourne in 2007. "I cant even breath[e] right my now im crying so hard i just lost 1 of my best friends," Osbourne Tweeted after Winehouse died in July 2011. "I love you forever Amy & will never forget the real you!"
Power Couple
Winehouse rocked out in 2008 with Mark Ronson, who produced her critically acclaimed 2006 breakthrough album, Back to Black. "She was my musical soulmate," Ronson Tweeted after her death.
A Big Night
An emotional Winehouse embraced her mother, Janis, after sweeping the 2008 Grammy Awards."For London! This is for London!" Winehouse cheered, keeping her arm around her mom for her entire acceptance speech.
All That Razz
The cheeky singer mugged for the camera with a throng of admiring fans in London in 2008.
Proud Moment
A beaming Winehouse posed with her goddaughter Dionne Bromfield in 2010. Nine months later – just days before the troubled star's death – Winehouse surprised the crowd at the teen singer's London gig by joining her on stage for a cover of "Mama Said."
The Voice
In October of 2010, Winehouse gave an impromptu – and stellar – performance at a 150-capacity club in London, singing her hit "Tears Dry on Their Own" as well as some new material. "Amy just whispered to me, 'I know I'm not on the lineup, but do you mind if I play?'" club manager Izzy Lawrence told the BBC. "Obviously I wasn't going to say no, and she got up and played and it was amazing." Of the new tunes, Lawrence added, "If those songs are going to be on the new album, it's going to be huge."
Remembering Amy
Despite the talent and accolades, Winehouse's later years were filled with substance abuse struggles and an on-again, off-again relationship with equally troubled Blake Fielder-Civil. On July 23, 2011, she was found dead at home in London; the coroner deteremined her cause of death was the "unintended consequence" of drinking too much alcohol.
Ruling that it was "death by misadventure," the coroner stated that Winehouse, 27, was more than five times over the legal limit, according to the inquest, and two large bottles and one small bottle of vodka were found in the bedroom of her London home.
Winehouse was an "intelligent, determined young woman who, at times, was able to successful abstain from alcohol," the coroner said while announcing the cause of death as "alcohol toxicity."