Amy Winehouse's Father Tells Paul McCartney There Was Nothing Singer Could've Done to Help Daughter

Amy Winehouse’s father wants Paul McCartney to know it was not the singer’s place to help his late daughter.

During a recent interview with GQ, the 76-year-old Beatles singer revealed he regrets not doing more to help Amy before her death in 2011.

“I knew she had a problem,” McCartney told the magazine about the first time they met. “I ended up just saying hi, she said hi, but afterwards I thought I really should have just run after her— ‘Hey, Amy, listen, you’re really good, I really hope you…’ and say something that broke through despair.”

“And she’d remember and think, ‘Oh yeah, I’m good I’ve got a life to lead.’ But you always have those little regrets,” McCartney added.

On Friday, Mitch Winehouse appeared on the British talk show Loose Women and addressed McCartney’s statement.

“What could he have done?” Mitch asked the panelist. “It’s up to the person in recovery.”

Amy Winehouse and her dad Fred Duval/FilmMagic

“She had all the support that she needed,” Mitch continued. “A lot of people think they can fix things– why would he be able to fix things?”

“It didn’t hurt me that Paul said that,” Mitch added before saying McCartney is a “very nice man.”

Amy died on July 23, 2011. The Grammy award-winning singer’s death was the “unintended consequence” of drinking too much alcohol, British coroner Suzanne Greenaway revealed months later.

The coroner also stated Amy was more than five times over the legal limit, according to the inquest, and two large bottles and one small bottle of Vodka were found in the bedroom of her London home. She was 27.

Paul McCartney Gary Gershoff/Getty

“It is some relief to finally find out what happened to Amy,” her family said in a statement after her cause of death was released.

“We understand there was alcohol in her system when she passed away; it is likely a build-up of alcohol in her system over a number of days. The court heard that Amy was battling hard to conquer her problems with alcohol and it is a source of great pain to us that she could not win.”

Prior to her death, Amy battled with addiction made many trips to rehab.