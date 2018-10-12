Amy Winehouse to Return to the Stage as a Hologram 8 Years After Her Death for a Worldwide Tour

Amy Winehouse may have been dead since 2011, but that is not stopping her headlining a world tour.

Beginning next year, a hologram of the late singer — who died at age 27 from alcohol poisoning — will perform with a live band and backing singers.

The string of performances are expected to start in Fall 2019 and will feature “digitally remastered” versions of Amy’s popular hits, Rolling Stone confirms.

“This is a dream for us,” Amy’s father, Mitch, told the publication. “To see her perform again is something special that really can’t be put into words.”

“Our daughter’s music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way,” he continued.

Profits from the tour — which is sponsored by Amy’s estate and the BASE Hologram company — will go towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation, set up by her family after her death. The organization works with underprivileged youth to prevent future drug and alcohol abuse.

“Amy was an extraordinary individual who had an unbelievable passion for both her music and her fans,” BASE CEO of productions, Marty Tudor told Rolling Stone. “This tour will tap into that devotion and remind people of her amazing voice and all of her contributions to the world of music. In addition, we are proud to be a part of contributing to the Amy Winehouse Foundation and Amy’s legacy of commitment to others in need.”

Amy is not the first star to make a stage appearance through a hologram.

The practice of bringing deceased or otherwise unavailable artists to the stage via hologram was popularized by Coachella 2012′s Tupac Shakur hologram. Created by visual effects studio Digital Domain, it reportedly took four months to create and cost up to $400,000.

Since then, a Michael Jackson hologram also appeared at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014, dancing around to “Slave to the Rhythm” from the pop singer’s posthumous Xscape album.

Amy was found dead in her London apartment on July 23, 2011. The Grammy-winning soulful singer — who was known for her velvety vocals and struggles with addiction — was in rehab just two months prior and had canceled a planned summer European tour in June.

But Amy’s musical accomplishments were many, including nearly sweeping the Grammy Awards in 2008 with her album Back to Black, which scored five trophies including record of the year, song of the year and best new artist. Unable to attend the Grammys due to legal troubles, Amy performed via satellite from London during the ceremony.

Since her death, Amy’s father has prioritized keeping his daughter’s memory alive. In October of last year, Mitch announced that a musical in her honor was in the works.

“A musical celebrating her life and music is being talked about for the near future,” he said at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala in London. “It is something I’d really like to happen and I’ve said I’m happy for it to go ahead.”

“We want to do something positive about how she developed her music,” he continued, adding that the musical would be focused on remembering “Amy for what she was. There’s so much more to her than just the drugs and the alcohol.”