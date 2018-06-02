Amy Schumer and Lorde Support Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David as SNL Star Moves on with Ariana Grande

Several weeks after Pete Davidson began dating Ariana Grande, his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David made a quip about the new romance.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” writer and actress Cazzie, 24, captioned her safari photo on Instagram Friday.

And many of Cazzie’s celebrity friends showed support for the newly single daughter of comedian Larry David.

“You’re Amal,” Amy Schumer hilariously wrote in the comments section of Cazzie’s photo, referencing Amal Clooney.

“You’re so hot omg,” Lorde also wrote while Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah joked, “Like is this the new [background] of my phone.”

Other stars who “liked” Cazzie’s safari photo include Zoë Saldana and Jack Antonoff. Neither Cazzie nor Davidson follow each other on Instagram.

In May, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, confirmed his split from Cazzie in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of his video interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

“We’re not together anymore,” Davidson said of his ex, calling her a “very talented girl.

He added, “She’ll be great and she’ll be fine. I think she’ll be okay.”

While in May 2016, Davidson gushed about Cazzie, telling PEOPLE, “I love her very, very much.”

Grande, also 24, and Davidson have been heating up since they began dating after her breakup from rapper Mac Miller.

On Wednesday, he made their relationship Instagram-official by posting a new photo of him and Grande posing in their Harry Potter wizard robes.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened,” Davidson captioned the picture, which revealed their Hogwarts houses.

Also over Memorial Day Weekend, the couple roasted marshmallows together.

Davidson was even on hand to support his new girlfriend backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 where she performed her new single.

The pair has known each other since at least 2016 when the singer hosted SNL.

On Thursday, Grande posted a PDA-packed photo of herself with Davidson, writing, “I thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind.”