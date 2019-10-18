Amy Grant, Marc Martel and Michael W. Smith Unveil New Video for Christmas Classic 'Silver Bells'

Amy Grant is ready to ring in the holiday season with her latest musical collaboration.

On “Silver Bells,” the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter reimagines the 1951 Christmas standard alongside musicians Marc Martel and Michael W. Smith.

In their song’s behind-the-scenes music video — obtained exclusively by PEOPLE and first seen on PEOPLE Now — the trio record the carol in a candlelit studio, decorated for the occasion.

“It is always fun to collaborate with friends and discover something new that can be brought to an old classic,” Grant says. “’Silver Bells’ is just timeless and so welcoming for the Christmas season.”

The song, complete with all the warm, wholesome vocals (and resounding jingle bells) necessary for getting into the holiday spirit, is available now to stream.

Grant previously recorded songs with Smith, including 1992’s “Somewhere Somehow.”

“My history with Amy made this a no-brainer,” Smith says. “Any chance to sing with her again is a blessing to say the least. And then to pull Marc into the scene … I’m not sure it gets any better than that.”

Set to go on tour later this winter, the three “Silver Bells” singers made the most of recording their version of a Christmas staple, and even became closer in the process.

“Getting in the studio with Michael and Amy on ‘Silver Bells’ was such a blast, and just about as easy-going as you could imagine,” Martel says. “There were lots of laughs and great conversation.”