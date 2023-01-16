Amy Grant Shuts Down Homophobic Criticism Over Niece's Same-Sex Wedding: 'I Love Those Brides'

"You should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them," Grant tells PEOPLE

By
and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on January 16, 2023 04:45 PM
Amy Grant at Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss held at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Amy Grant loves her family, and she's making that very clear.

The Grammy Award winner, 62, is opening up about her decision to host her niece's same-sex wedding and how she's been navigating the varying feedback that's come as a result.

"I never chase any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole," Grant told PEOPLE of social media responses — both good and bad. "I love my family, I love those brides. They're wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them."

Amy Grant performs onstage at Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss held at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

The wedding came to be when Grant offered her farm for the ceremony — the same place where she and husband Vince Gill got married in 2000. Gill and Grant will celebrate 23 years of marriage in March.

"I own a farm that I bought back in the '90s and they were just looking for a beautiful place to get married," she tells PEOPLE at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss on Saturday. "So, she and Sam got married on the same hillside where Vince and I got married."

In a Washington Post interview before the family's "first bride and bride" nuptials, Grant opened up about her niece coming out. The interview came before she was celebrated at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, alongside names like Gladys Knight, U2 and George Clooney.

"Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, 'Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other,'" Grant told the Post. "I mean, hey — that's pretty simple."

Vince Gill and Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Jason Kempin/Getty

Also at the Jerry Moss event over the weekend, Grant spoke to PEOPLE about being "glad for every day" following her July bike accident. Grant's rep previously confirmed that she was hospitalized in stable condition last summer after she hit a pothole on a Nashville bike ride.

The Christian singer was then treated for cuts and abrasions before being held for observation. Grant 's doctor then "ordered additional recovery time," forcing her to postpone several tour dates, despite her being released from the hospital two days later.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing," Grant explained. "Everything canceled, and I just said, 'What if I'm never all the way back?'"

"And [Gill] said, 'Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we're here, and I love you.' And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic," Grant continued.

Still, Grant added that she faces low stamina and "memory issues," adding: "Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I'll be talking to somebody, and they'll say something that I guess I used to know, and I'll gasp and go, 'Are you kidding me?!'"

"But I'm telling you, I'm glad for every day," she concluded.

Related Articles
Tributes and momentoes are seen next to the marker for Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan / With AFP Story by Jennie MATTHEW: Elvis: 40 years since the death of an American icon (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Where Are Elvis Presley and His Family Members Buried? All About the Meditation Garden at Graceland
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
Here's Why Miley Cyrus' Fans Think Her New Song 'Flowers' Is About Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth
diddy, yung miami
Diddy and Yung Miami's Relationship Timeline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUjNQL2SjPk. Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Unforgettable' By Nat King Cole | Kellyoke. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson Covers Nat King Cole's Classic Hit 'Unforgettable' for Kellyoke Segment on MLK Day
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald seen attending Louis Vuitton Maison - store launch party on October 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Oasis' Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald Announce Divorce After 22 Years Together
Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival; Bianca Censori arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Who Is Kanye West's Rumored 'Wife'? All About Bianca Censori
Axl Rose Remembers Friend Lisa Marie Presley
Axl Rose Honors Lisa Marie Presley: 'I'd Like to Think They're Together — Her and Ben with Her Father'
AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL
'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (9765185f) Billy Joel Billy Joel 100th Lifetime Performance, press conference, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2018; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9197642bt) Jeff Beck with his 'Outstanding Contribution To British Music' Award at the 59th Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House in London on The Ivor Novello Awards 2014: VIP Access, London, United Kingdom - 22 May 2014
Billy Joel Honors the Late Jeff Beck During Madison Square Garden Show: 'He Was the Best'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
Amy Grant (R) and Vince Gill attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: David Foster attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
David Foster Reflects on Working with Lisa Marie Presley: 'She Was Iconic in Her Own Right'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: LL Cool J attends a salute to the NCIS universe celebrating "NCIS" "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" during the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA at Dolby Theatre on April 10, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Tristan Wilds attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe" at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
LL Cool J Asks Fans If He Should Do a Biopic, Mack Wilds Throws His Hat in the Ring to Star
IGGY AZALEA KICKS OFF YEAR-LONG MULTIMEDIA PROJECT HOTTER THAN HELL WITH LAUNCH OF ONLYFANS PROFILE. Iggy Azalea x Ian Woods
Iggy Azalea Joins OnlyFans to Release Upcoming 4th Album 'Hotter Than Hell' : 'Unapologetically Hot'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Side by Side' with Riley Keough at Elvis Birthday Bash Days Before Death
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: La Toya Jackson attends Gladys Knight's 75th birthday party on October 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
LaToya Jackson Pays Tribute to Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Miss You'