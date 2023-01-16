Amy Grant Shuts Down Homophobic Criticism Over Niece's Same-Sex Wedding: 'I Love Those Brides'

Amy Grant loves her family, and she's making that very clear.

The Grammy Award winner, 62, is opening up about her decision to host her niece's same-sex wedding and how she's been navigating the varying feedback that's come as a result.

"I never chase any of those rabbits down the rabbit hole," Grant told PEOPLE of social media responses — both good and bad. "I love my family, I love those brides. They're wonderful, our family is better, and you should be able to be who you are with your family, and be loved by them."

The wedding came to be when Grant offered her farm for the ceremony — the same place where she and husband Vince Gill got married in 2000. Gill and Grant will celebrate 23 years of marriage in March.

"I own a farm that I bought back in the '90s and they were just looking for a beautiful place to get married," she tells PEOPLE at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss on Saturday. "So, she and Sam got married on the same hillside where Vince and I got married."

In a Washington Post interview before the family's "first bride and bride" nuptials, Grant opened up about her niece coming out. The interview came before she was celebrated at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, alongside names like Gladys Knight, U2 and George Clooney.

"Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, 'Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other,'" Grant told the Post. "I mean, hey — that's pretty simple."

Also at the Jerry Moss event over the weekend, Grant spoke to PEOPLE about being "glad for every day" following her July bike accident. Grant's rep previously confirmed that she was hospitalized in stable condition last summer after she hit a pothole on a Nashville bike ride.

The Christian singer was then treated for cuts and abrasions before being held for observation. Grant 's doctor then "ordered additional recovery time," forcing her to postpone several tour dates, despite her being released from the hospital two days later.

"The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing," Grant explained. "Everything canceled, and I just said, 'What if I'm never all the way back?'"

"And [Gill] said, 'Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we're here, and I love you.' And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic," Grant continued.

Still, Grant added that she faces low stamina and "memory issues," adding: "Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I'll be talking to somebody, and they'll say something that I guess I used to know, and I'll gasp and go, 'Are you kidding me?!'"

"But I'm telling you, I'm glad for every day," she concluded.