Amy Grant Shares Photos After Open Heart Surgery, Says Recovery 'Felt Miraculous'

Amy Grant is updating her fans on her "miraculous" recovery after undergoing open heart surgery earlier this month.

The Christian pop singer, 59, had surgery on June 3 to fix a condition called PAPVR, which stands for partial anomalous pulmonary venous return and is when "one or two of the pulmonary veins returns blood to the right atrium instead of the left atrium," according to UW Health.

On Sunday, Grant shared images on Instagram of her post-surgery scars and likened her ordeal to being "a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon."

"I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday," she shared. "And as people heard about the surgery I started getting messages: 'I’m praying for you' …'I’m praying for you'. People I worked with decades ago, people who have come to my concerts or listen to my music, my work family, people on social media, and my own friends and family all offered their prayers."

She continued: "And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through. Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it."

The Grammy Award-winning singer went on to say that her recovery "has honestly felt miraculous."

"And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me," Grant added. "Prayer changes everything. Let’s keep those prayers going for our country and lets turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you. Amy."

Grant's rep confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that she underwent the surgery.

"She had open heart surgery to correct a condition from birth the doctors discovered during a heart checkup called PAPVR. Thankfully the doctor said it could not have gone better," the rep told PEOPLE. "We’re praying for a full and easy recovery over the next days, weeks and months to come."

In February, Grant said in a statement on Twitter that her doctor discovered she had a heart condition during a "battery of tests," though she did not name PAPVR at the time.

The "Every Heartbeat" singer said in the post that she was born with the condition, but is "completely asymptomatic."

She also hinted in that post that she would be undergoing surgery later in the year.