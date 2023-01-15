Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband.

The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss.

"The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing," she explained. "Everything canceled, and I just said, 'What if I'm never all the way back?' "

"And he said, 'Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we're here, and I love you.' And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic," Grant continued.

The musician noted that she still faces low stamina and "memory issues," adding: "Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I'll be talking to somebody, and they'll say something that I guess I used to know, and I'll gasp and go, 'Are you kidding me?!' "

Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Jason Kempin/Getty

"But I'm telling you, I'm glad for every day," Grant said.

Grant's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she was hospitalized in stable condition back in July after she hit a pothole while riding her bike in Nashville. She was treated for cuts and abrasions at the time and held for observation.

Although she was released two days later, her doctor "ordered additional recovery time," forcing her to postpone several tour dates. She has since returned to the stage and resumed performances.

Grant's accident came after she underwent open-heart surgery in February 2021 to correct a rare congenital heart condition that her doctor discovered during a checkup the year before.