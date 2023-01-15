Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 12:36 PM
Amy Grant (R) and Vince Gill attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty

Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband.

The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss.

"The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing," she explained. "Everything canceled, and I just said, 'What if I'm never all the way back?' "

"And he said, 'Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we're here, and I love you.' And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic," Grant continued.

The musician noted that she still faces low stamina and "memory issues," adding: "Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I'll be talking to somebody, and they'll say something that I guess I used to know, and I'll gasp and go, 'Are you kidding me?!' "

Vince Gill and Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Jason Kempin/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But I'm telling you, I'm glad for every day," Grant said.

Grant's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she was hospitalized in stable condition back in July after she hit a pothole while riding her bike in Nashville. She was treated for cuts and abrasions at the time and held for observation.

Although she was released two days later, her doctor "ordered additional recovery time," forcing her to postpone several tour dates. She has since returned to the stage and resumed performances.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Grant's Husband Vince Gill and Daughter Corinna Honor Her on Stage After Bike Accident

Grant's accident came after she underwent open-heart surgery in February 2021 to correct a rare congenital heart condition that her doctor discovered during a checkup the year before.

Related Articles
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Postpones Remaining Fall Tour Dates After Bike Accident: 'Getting Stronger Every Day'
Vince Gill and Amy Grant
Amy Grant Misses Husband Vince Gill's CMT Special but Is 'Doing Great' After Accident, He Says
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Thanks Fans for Support, Says Bike Accident Recovery Has 'Many Unexpected Hidden Gifts'
al-roker-today-show-010623-1
Al Roker Gets Emotional on First Day Back at 'Today' Since Health Crisis: 'My Heart Is Bursting'
Vince Gill and Amy Grant
Amy Grant's Husband Vince Gill and Daughter Corinna Honor Her on Stage After Bike Accident
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Released from Hospital After Bike Accident, Postpones Shows 'Due to Doctor's Orders'
Celine Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare, Incurable Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome
Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff-Person Syndrome
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Hospitalized in Stable Condition After Bike Accident in Nashville
Florence Welch
Florence + the Machine's Florence Welch Postpones U.K. Tour After Breaking Foot: 'I'm in Pain'
celine dion
Céline Dion Is a 'Picture of Resilience' amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Source
CMT Giants Group Photo
Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Sting and More Gather to Celebrate Vince Gill for 'CMT Giants': PHOTO
Ohio Woman Details Life with Stiff Person Syndrome Following Celine Dion’s Diagnosis: 'Horrible Disease'
Celine Dion's Rare Condition Is a 'Horrible Disease' Says Woman with Stiff Person Syndrome
Comedian Jay Leno attends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Returns to Stage 2 Weeks After Burn Accident: 'I Never Thought of Myself as a Roast Comic'
Jay Leno with the GBC Staff
Jay Leno Discharged from Hospital 9 Days After Suffering Severe Burns from Gasoline Fire: See the Photo
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Survived Multiple Falls and a Stroke Prior to Her Death at 90 — but She Never Gave Up
Stars like Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani and Kristin Chenoweth Send Love to Celine Dion After Diagnosis
Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani and More Send Love to Céline Dion amid Health Challenges