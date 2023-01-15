Entertainment Music Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident "And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates By Topher Gauk-Roger and Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 15, 2023 12:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing was in the two months after the wreck, it was really depressing," she explained. "Everything canceled, and I just said, 'What if I'm never all the way back?' " Amy Grant Thanks Fans for Support, Says Bike Accident Recovery Has 'Many Unexpected Hidden Gifts' "And he said, 'Things happen to people every day, and you just have to take one day at a time, and we're here, and I love you.' And that just kind of made every day of the journey okay. And I do feel fantastic," Grant continued. The musician noted that she still faces low stamina and "memory issues," adding: "Well, they said a 12 to 18-month recovery for a head injury and so every once in a while, I'll be talking to somebody, and they'll say something that I guess I used to know, and I'll gasp and go, 'Are you kidding me?!' " Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Jason Kempin/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "But I'm telling you, I'm glad for every day," Grant said. Grant's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she was hospitalized in stable condition back in July after she hit a pothole while riding her bike in Nashville. She was treated for cuts and abrasions at the time and held for observation. Although she was released two days later, her doctor "ordered additional recovery time," forcing her to postpone several tour dates. She has since returned to the stage and resumed performances. RELATED VIDEO: Amy Grant's Husband Vince Gill and Daughter Corinna Honor Her on Stage After Bike Accident Grant's accident came after she underwent open-heart surgery in February 2021 to correct a rare congenital heart condition that her doctor discovered during a checkup the year before.