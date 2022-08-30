Amy Grant Thanks Fans for Support, Says Bike Accident Recovery Has 'Many Unexpected Hidden Gifts'

In a note shared to Instagram, Grant also revealed she has plans to create music later this year

By
Published on August 30, 2022 03:15 PM
Amy Grant
Amy Grant. Photo: Jason Davis/Getty

Amy Grant is grateful for her fans' support while she recovers from a biking accident.

In a post shared on Instagram over the weekend, Grant wrote a lengthy caption thanking fans for their notes, gifts and prayers following a July bike accident in Nashville and revealed she already has plans for getting back to music.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf," wrote the "Baby, Baby" singer-songwriter, 61. "I'm one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts."

Grant continued, "On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season."

At the end of the note, she announced her upcoming return to music, set for later this year with frequent collaborator Michael W. Smith and husband Vince Gill.

"I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season," concluded the statement from Grant, whose Christmas tour with Smith, 64, is scheduled to launch in November. "With deep appreciation and joy.... xo Amy."

Earlier this month, Grant's team announced via her official Instagram page that her September and October tour dates would be pushed back "due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident."

The Grammy winner will instead perform the concerts from February to April of next year. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Amy Grant
Jason Kempin/Getty

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals," her manager Jennifer Cooke said in a statement included in the post. "However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina."

Following Grant's scheduled Christmas tour, she'll perform her annual Ryman Residency with Gill, 65, in December.

The postponement arrived shortly after Gill and his and Grant's daughter, Corinna, delivered a surprise performance, as seen on Grant's Facebook page.

During the second night of a four-night residency at the Ryman in Nashville, Gill told the crowd he had not been playing his hit "When My Amy Prays" (which he wrote for his wife) regularly as of late, "because of her accident and everything she's been going through we've been thinking a lot about her."

Vince Gill and Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Jason Kempin/Getty

"I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her," he said of the song, which won the Grammy Award for best country solo performance in 2021.

Corinna then began to sing "When My Amy Prays," tweaking the lyrics to "when my mama prays" – which the audience later applauded.

On July 27, Grant was hospitalized following a bike accident. She was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell while cycling with a friend, a spokesperson for the star confirmed to PEOPLE. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

She was released from the hospital later that week, and postponed her August tour dates "due to the doctor's orders."

Related Articles
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Postpones Remaining Fall Tour Dates After Bike Accident: 'Getting Stronger Every Day'
Vince Gill and Amy Grant
Amy Grant's Husband Vince Gill and Daughter Corinna Honor Her on Stage After Bike Accident
Vince Gill (L) and Luke Bryan perform durring All For The Hall at the Bridgestone Arena on April 12, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Luke Bryan Shares Sweet Story About Meeting His 'First Country Music Celebrity' Vince Gill
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Released from Hospital After Bike Accident, Postpones Shows 'Due to Doctor's Orders'
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Hospitalized in Stable Condition After Bike Accident in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Cynthia Bailey Instagram
'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey Shares Mother Is Recovering from Breast Cancer Surgery: 'Now We Pray and Wait'
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
justin bieber
Justin Bieber Gets Emotional During First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'I Missed You'
“The Voice” Runner-up Wendy Moten
'The Voice' 's Wendy Moten Opens Up About Recovery from On-Stage Fall: 'I'll Just Keep Working at It'
Lainey Wilson Asks Fans to 'Keep the Prayers Coming' for Her Dad amid Health Issues
Lainey Wilson Asks Fans to 'Keep the Prayers Coming' for Her Dad amid Ongoing Health Issues
Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Justin Bieber Performs First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'You Can't Keep This Guy Down'
Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Drake Says He's Tested Positive for COVID, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show: 'I Am So Sorry'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals the Sweet Gift He Plans to Give Daughter Kelly's Firstborn Baby
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Open Up About His 'Life-Threatening' Pancreatitis
May 1, 2022, Indio, California, U.S: AXL ROSE of Guns N' Roses joins CARRIE UNDERWOOD during Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California (Credit Image: © Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire)
Carrie Underwood Joins Guns 'N Roses During London Concert: 'How Did I Get So Lucky?'