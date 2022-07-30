Amy Grant Released from Hospital After Bike Accident, Postpones Shows 'Due to Doctor's Orders'

The "Baby, Baby" singer was hospitalized earlier this week after she fell off her bike

Amy Grant is taking time off after being in the hospital following a bike accident.

On Friday, the 61-year-old singer's team shared an update on her official Instagram page, telling fans she's on the road to recovery.

"Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet)," the post reads alongside a photo of a happy Grant performing onstage. "Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably."

The post adds that "due to the doctor's orders," Grant will postpone her upcoming shows for next month – where she was scheduled to perform in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Jackson City, and Wilmington – until April and June of next year.

The tickets purchased for August's concerts will be honored for the new dates, the post continues, noting that "there are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time."

The incident comes two years after the star, who is married to singer Vince Gill, underwent open-heart surgery to correct a rare condition with which she was born, but only discovered at a check-up.

Grant was diagnosed with PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return), and confirmed she underwent successful surgery in June 2020.

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," the Christian pop singer told Good Morning America last year. "It's more like, 'Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.' All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

Earlier this month, Grant was tapped as one of five recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honors. She'll be honored on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage in Washington, D.C., on December 4.

When the annual ceremony's 45th class of honorees was announced earlier this month, Grant spoke about the recognition in a statement.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors," said the musician. "Through the years, I've watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other."