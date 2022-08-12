Amy Grant Postpones Remaining Fall Tour Dates After Bike Accident: 'Getting Stronger Every Day'

Amy Grant has postponed the rest of her fall tour as she recovers from a biking accident.

The "Baby, Baby" singer's team announced via her official Instagram page on Friday that her September and October tour dates will be pushed back "due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident" in Nashville last month.

Grant, 61, will instead perform from February to April of next year. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals," her manager Jennifer Cooke said in a statement included in the post. "However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina."

She added of the six-time Grammy winner: "She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

She is set to return to the stage in November for the Christmas Tour with Michael W. Smith at the annual Ryman Residency along with her husband Vince Gill.

"Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you," Cooke continued.

The announcement comes days after Gill, 65, and his and Grant's youngest child, Corinna, delivered a surprise performance, as seen on Grant's Facebook page.

During the second night of a four-night residency at the Ryman in Nashville Gill told the crowd he had not been playing his hit "When My Amy Prays" (which he wrote for his wife) regularly as of late, "because of her accident and everything she's been going through we've been thinking a lot about her."

"I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her," he said of the song, which won the Grammy Award for best country solo performance in 2021.

Corinna then began to sing "When My Amy Prays," tweaking the lyrics to "when my mama prays" – which the audience later applauded.

On July 27, Grant was hospitalized following a bike accident. She was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell while cycling with a friend, a spokesperson for the star confirmed to PEOPLE. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

She was released from the hospital later that week, and postponed her August tour dates "due to the doctor's orders."