'Tis the Season! Go Behind the Scenes of Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant Christmas Tour Kickoff

Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are reuniting for their popular Christmas tour this holiday season, where they will be joined by special guest Marc Martel. To get us into the holiday spirit, Grant and Smith gave PEOPLE a special behind-the-scenes look at their Nov. 30 kickoff concert in Cincinnati, Ohio. Read on for their personal photo diary and some special appearances by Martel — and Santa!