'Tis the Season! Go Behind the Scenes of Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant Christmas Tour Kickoff

“The Christmas season is always better when Amy is around, she has been a dear friend for so many years. I am very blessed to have her in my life and share the start of this tour with her.” — MWS
“Tonight was our first time performing our single ‘Silver Bells‘ live. All three of us are featured on it, so it was really special.” – AG
“There is always something about an empty venue before a show that I love.” – MWS
“Even backstage is in the Christmas spirit.” — AG
“Marc Martel is such a talent. He sang part of the vocals for Freddie Mercury in the Bohemian Rhapsody movie. We are beyond honored to have him join us on the Christmas tour.” — AG & MWS
“We are both longtime supporters of Compassion International. Meeting fans who sponsor a child, through the organization, before the show is one of the most meaningful parts of the night.” — AG & MWS
“Seriously, what a talent he is!” – MWS
“The walk to the stage is one of my favorite moments, right before we see the crowd for the first time.” — MWS
“Wait for me! I couldn’t be left out of the picture.” – MWS
“The snowball fight has become a tradition on the Christmas tour and Amy nailed me with one!” — MWS
“Balsam Hill provided the most beautiful Christmas trees and decorations for the tour, it really transforms the stage into a magical space.” – MWS
“Quick wardrobe change before the second half of the night.” — MWS
“Having the full symphony to accompany us is truly spectacular.” — AG
“Ready to get these heels off, it’s on to the next stop…” — AG
“That’s a wrap on the first night, man that was fun!” —MWS