'Tis the Season! Go Behind the Scenes of Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant Christmas Tour Kickoff

Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are reuniting for their popular Christmas tour this holiday season, where they will be joined by special guest Marc Martel. To get us into the holiday spirit, Grant and Smith gave PEOPLE a special behind-the-scenes look at their Nov. 30 kickoff concert in Cincinnati, Ohio. Read on for their personal photo diary and some special appearances by Martel — and Santa!
By Maria Mercedes Lara
December 02, 2019 04:50 PM

“The Christmas season is always better when Amy is around, she has been a dear friend for so many years. I am very blessed to have her in my life and share the start of this tour with her.” — MWS

 

“Tonight was our first time performing our single ‘Silver Bells‘ live. All three of us are featured on it, so it was really special.” – AG

“There is always something about an empty venue before a show that I love.” – MWS

“Even backstage is in the Christmas spirit.” — AG 

Marc Martel is such a talent. He sang part of the vocals for Freddie Mercury in the Bohemian Rhapsody movie. We are beyond honored to have him join us on the Christmas tour.” — AG & MWS

“We are both longtime supporters of Compassion International. Meeting fans who sponsor a child, through the organization, before the show is one of the most meaningful parts of the night.” — AG & MWS 

“Seriously, what a talent he is!” – MWS

“The walk to the stage is one of my favorite moments, right before we see the crowd for the first time.” — MWS

“Wait for me! I couldn’t be left out of the picture.” – MWS

“The snowball fight has become a tradition on the Christmas tour and Amy nailed me with one!” — MWS

Balsam Hill provided the most beautiful Christmas trees and decorations for the tour, it really transforms the stage into a magical space.” – MWS

“Quick wardrobe change before the second half of the night.” — MWS

“Having the full symphony to accompany us is truly spectacular.” — AG 

“Ready to get these heels off, it’s on to the next stop…” — AG 

“That’s a wrap on the first night, man that was fun!” —MWS

