Amy Grant Hospitalized in Stable Condition After Bike Accident in Nashville

Singer Amy Grant is recovering after she was hospitalized Wednesday following a bike accident in Nashville.

The "Baby Baby" singer, 61, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell while cycling with a friend, a spokesperson for the star confirms to PEOPLE. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Grant is in stable condition, and she stayed overnight at the hospital as a precaution, the spokesperson says.

The incident comes two years after the star, who is married to singer Vince Gill, underwent open-heart surgery to correct a rare condition with which she was born, but only discovered at a check-up.

Grant was diagnosed wit PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return), and confirmed she underwent successful surgery in June 2020.

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," the Christian pop singer told Good Morning America last year. "It's more like, 'Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.' All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

Earlier this month, Grant was tapped as one of five recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honors. She'll be honored on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage in Washington, D.C., on December 4.

When the annual ceremony's 45th class of honorees was announced earlier this month, Grant spoke about the recognition in a statement.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors," said the musician. "Through the years, I've watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other."