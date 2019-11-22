Matching Denim, Naked Dresses and More of the Most Iconic American Music Awards Looks Through the Years

The awards were the site of the matching denim dress and tuxedo seen 'round the world
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 22, 2019 01:36 PM

1 of 26

Whitney Houston & Apollonia Kotero (1986) 

Ron Galella Collection/Getty

The motto of 1986 was clearly, “Go big or go home!” 

2 of 26

Cher (1988) 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

There’s something quintessentially ’80s about Cher’s look. 

3 of 26

New Kids on the Block (1990) 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The New Kids on the Carpet have woah-oh-oh-oh-oh: the right stuff. 

4 of 26

Mariah Carey (1992) 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The singer accessorized her rhinestone mini-dress with iridescent stockings. 

5 of 26

Dr. Dre & TLC (1994) 

Ron Galella Collection/Getty

We’d say this look is overall a great one. 

6 of 26

Shania Twain (1996) 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Who doesn’t love an all-leather outfit? 

7 of 26

Boyz II Men (1998)

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The boy band kept it uniform in navy outfits. 

8 of 26

Mariah Carey (2000) 

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

The diva started off the millennium in a bold way with this dress. 

9 of 26

Faith Hill (2001) 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The bell bottoms! The choppy bob! The belly chain! Faith Hill really went for it with this 2001 look. 

10 of 26

Destiny's Child (2001) 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Throwback to the days where being a girl group meant you dressed in coordinating (but not entirely the same) outfits! 

11 of 26

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake (2001)

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty

The matching denim dress and tuxedo seen ’round the world. 

12 of 26

Britney Spears (2001) 

Frank Micelotta/ABC/Getty

And Spears didn’t stop matching just because she wasn’t standing next to her boyfriend. She stepped out on stage to host the awards in this slinky number! 

13 of 26

Lenny Kravitz (2002) 

SGranitz/WireImage

2002 or 1972? It doesn’t matter to this rocker.

14 of 26

Jessica Simpson (2004)

KMazur/WireImage

When she was still a Newlywed, Simpson wowed on the carpet with a down-to-there jumpsuit with a rather dramatic back. 

15 of 26

Kristen Bell (2009) 

Getty

We love Bell’s silver two-piece! 

16 of 26

Nicki Minaj (2010)  

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When Minaj hit the carpet in 2010, she was anything but bland.

17 of 26

Taylor Swift (2011) 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Swift’s star was still skyrocketing in 2011, when she wore this golden gown. 

18 of 26

Nicki Minaj (2011)

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

It’s not easy being green … or pink! 

19 of 26

Lady Gaga (2013) 

Barry King/FilmMagic

An entrance fit for a princess … well, Princess of Pop! 

20 of 26

Zendaya (2014) 

David Livingston/Getty

The actress channeled the early 2000s in a silk suit and crop top. 

21 of 26

Gwen Stefani (2015) 

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

Stefani looked somehow both classic and modern in a sheer, black, high-necked gown.  

22 of 26

Jennifer Lopez (2015) 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lopez wore a whopping 10 outfits when she hosted the show in 2015, including this barely there naked dress …

23 of 26

Jennifer Lopez (2015) 

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

… and this cut-out gown, which showed off her abs. 

24 of 26

Z LaLa (2016) 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Armenian singer’s hair defied gravity on the 2016 red carpet. 

25 of 26

Cardi B (2018) 

John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty

Cardi B rocked up to the 2018 American Music Awards looking like Mother Nature. What can we say? She likes it like that! 

