Matching Denim, Naked Dresses and More of the Most Iconic American Music Awards Looks Through the Years
Whitney Houston & Apollonia Kotero (1986)
The motto of 1986 was clearly, “Go big or go home!”
Cher (1988)
There’s something quintessentially ’80s about Cher’s look.
New Kids on the Block (1990)
The New Kids on the Carpet have woah-oh-oh-oh-oh: the right stuff.
Mariah Carey (1992)
The singer accessorized her rhinestone mini-dress with iridescent stockings.
Dr. Dre & TLC (1994)
We’d say this look is overall a great one.
Shania Twain (1996)
Who doesn’t love an all-leather outfit?
Boyz II Men (1998)
The boy band kept it uniform in navy outfits.
Mariah Carey (2000)
The diva started off the millennium in a bold way with this dress.
Faith Hill (2001)
The bell bottoms! The choppy bob! The belly chain! Faith Hill really went for it with this 2001 look.
Destiny's Child (2001)
Throwback to the days where being a girl group meant you dressed in coordinating (but not entirely the same) outfits!
Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake (2001)
The matching denim dress and tuxedo seen ’round the world.
Britney Spears (2001)
And Spears didn’t stop matching just because she wasn’t standing next to her boyfriend. She stepped out on stage to host the awards in this slinky number!
Lenny Kravitz (2002)
2002 or 1972? It doesn’t matter to this rocker.
Jessica Simpson (2004)
When she was still a Newlywed, Simpson wowed on the carpet with a down-to-there jumpsuit with a rather dramatic back.
Kristen Bell (2009)
We love Bell’s silver two-piece!
Nicki Minaj (2010)
When Minaj hit the carpet in 2010, she was anything but bland.
Taylor Swift (2011)
Swift’s star was still skyrocketing in 2011, when she wore this golden gown.
Nicki Minaj (2011)
It’s not easy being green … or pink!
Lady Gaga (2013)
An entrance fit for a princess … well, Princess of Pop!
Zendaya (2014)
The actress channeled the early 2000s in a silk suit and crop top.
Gwen Stefani (2015)
Stefani looked somehow both classic and modern in a sheer, black, high-necked gown.
Jennifer Lopez (2015)
Lopez wore a whopping 10 outfits when she hosted the show in 2015, including this barely there naked dress …
Jennifer Lopez (2015)
… and this cut-out gown, which showed off her abs.
Z LaLa (2016)
The Armenian singer’s hair defied gravity on the 2016 red carpet.
Cardi B (2018)
Cardi B rocked up to the 2018 American Music Awards looking like Mother Nature. What can we say? She likes it like that!