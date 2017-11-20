Here's Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2017 American Music Awards

While all eyes were on Pink’s gravity-defying performance and the audience was cheering on BTS at the 2017 American Music Awards, PEOPLE was busy getting the behind-the-scenes scoop from inside the Microsoft Theater.

From Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley dancing and Shawn Mendes’ performance of “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” to Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson taking selfies during commercial breaks, here’s everything you didn’t see on TV.

Family Fun

The night was truly a Ross family affair. Diana Ross, who received the Lifetime Achievement award, was joined by sons Evan and Ross Naess, along with, daughters Rhonda, Chudney, and Tracee Ellis Ross, who hosted the event.

Not to forget Diana’s grandchildren — Callaway Lane, Jagger Snow, Raif-Henok Kendrick, Indigo Naess and Bronx Wentz — who were also on-hand for the evening’s festivities. During Black-ish star Tracy’s opening monologue, a smiling Diana gave her grandson, Raif-Henok, a huge hug.

During the commercial breaks, Evan couldn’t help but snap a few selfies with his gorgeous date, wife Simpson.

Elsewhere in the theatre, Florida Georgia Line singer, Kelley, got some support from wife, Brittney, when he took the stage to perform “Let Me Go” with Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso. Brittney was spotted standing up and cheering her man on.

When Kelley got back to his seat later in the evening, the country artist was spotted bopping his head to Mendes’ performance of “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

Meanwhile, the group’s Tyler Hubbard and pregnant wife, Hayley, were in their seats noshing on some snacks.

As for Steinfeld? She was surrounded by other AMAs attendees, happily chatting it up. Jamie Foxx, who brought along his daughter Corinne, was also catching up with friendly faces.

Fans Forever

Although the stars were the ones being handed awards on Sunday, the fans got a lot of love too.

Macklemore and Skylar Grey were high-fiving people by the stage after they finished their “Glorious” duet. Pink was waving to J.W. Marriott Hotel guests, who were standing by their windows to get a glimpse of the singer, as she made her way back up after scaling the 54-story building.

Demi Lovato, with pal Nick Jonas trailing right behind her, waved to fans as she walked out of the show 30 minutes before it ended.

It seems like BTS fans maybe got the biggest treat of the night though. When it was announced that the seven-member South Korean boy band were about to take the stage, fans were chanting “BTS” and screaming so loudly that people were covering their ears.

PARTY TIME

After the main show, the stars headed over to the Friends Keep Secrets and Interscope after party held in Beverly Hills at Andrew Watt’s house.

Rae Sremmurd performed and guests at the bash — where Dobel Tequila and Electric Sky Wine was served — included The Chainsmokers, Benny Blanco, Niall Horan, Hailee Steinfeld, G-Eazy, Julia Michaels and more.