Demi Lovato Blasts Haters, Fat-Shamers with 'Sorry Not Sorry' at AMAs: 'We Have to Rise Above'

Demi Lovato rocked her unapologetic performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Lovato delivered a rousing rendition of “Sorry Not Sorry” — the lead single off her latest album Tell Me You Love Me — at the 2017 AMA Awards.

The star began the set in the audience, telling the star-studded crowd, “There’s so much hate in this world,” as mean tweets — from “I hate you” to “fat” — flashed on screens over the stage. “We have to rise above. And never say sorry,” she added. Then, in typical Demi-fashion, she belted the gospel-tinged anthem with volume and confidence, taking the stage in a glittering bodysuit while backed by a slew of backup dancers.

So excited to FINALLY tell you the other person joining my tour… Kehlani ❤️ All of us can't wait to see you guys in 2018!! #AMAs @djkhaled pic.twitter.com/iTj20VRNyk — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 20, 2017

Before entering the Microsoft Theater in L.A., Lovato walked the red carpet with Danica Roem, the first openly transgender state legislator in U.S. history.

“We connected because I heard her story. I was just completely inspired by that,” Lovato told E! News on the red carpet. “My story with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is about bullying, and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we’ve been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together.”

Danica Roem and Demi Lovato Neilson Barnard/Getty

The 2017 American Music Awards broadcast live from L.A. Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.