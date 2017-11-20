Demi Lovato Blasts Haters, Fat-Shamers with 'Sorry Not Sorry' at AMAs: 'We Have to Rise Above'

Demi Lovato rocked her unapologetic performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Lovato delivered a rousing rendition of “Sorry Not Sorry” — the lead single off her latest album Tell Me You Love Me — at the 2017 AMA Awards.
The star began the set in the audience, telling the star-studded crowd, “There’s so much hate in this world,” as mean tweets — from “I hate you” to “fat” — flashed on screens over the stage. “We have to rise above. And never say sorry,” she added. Then, in typical Demi-fashion, she belted the gospel-tinged anthem with volume and confidence, taking the stage in a glittering bodysuit while backed by a slew of backup dancers.
Before entering the Microsoft Theater in L.A., Lovato walked the red carpet with Danica Roem, the first openly transgender state legislator in U.S. history.
“We connected because I heard her story. I was just completely inspired by that,” Lovato told E! News on the red carpet. “My story with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is about bullying, and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we’ve been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together.”
The 2017 American Music Awards broadcast live from L.A. Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.