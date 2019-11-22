Don’t tell anyone, but the 2009 American Music Awards were a whole decade ago.
In 2009, Fergie had been “Fergalicious” for three years already!
And Demi Lovato was still a Disney kid! Princess Protection Program, which she starred in with Selena Gomez, came out in 2009!
Gomez was still the star of Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place!
We see you, baby-faced Drake! In 2009, Drake released his mixtape, So Far Gone, but wouldn’t get himself an American Music Award until 2010, when he won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album.
2009 was the year that Paula Abdul left American Idol, and then showed up to the American Music Awards carpet looking like a princess.
Our lives would suck without Kelly Clarkson, for sure! She released her fourth studio album in March 2009.
Fresh off of the premiere of the first season of Modern Family, Sofia Vergara showed up to the American Music Awards looking totally glamorous.
Forget “Fancy!” Reba McEntire went casual — save for a rhinestone clutch, of course.
Rihanna could stand under our umbrella any day.
Toni Braxton brought her son, Denim, as her date for the evening.
And Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kim Zolciak (then not yet Biermann) was there too?!
Though so much has changed, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have not. They’re still #CoupleGoals and still hitting up red carpets to support each other.
Kidman wasn’t only there to support her husband: she presented an award with Kate Hudson.
It’s Miss Jackson, if you’re nasty! Janet Jackson opened the show with a medley of her songs.
Whitney Houston won the International Artist of the Year award at the 2009 American Music Awards, and wowed the crowd by singing, “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.”
Nelly Furtado and Timbaland performed “Morning After Dark” along with SoShy.
Her hips don’t lie! Shakira took the stage to perform “Give It Up To Me.”
Lady Gaga started off her performance with “Bad Romance” before breaking through glass to get to a piano, setting the stage on fire and performing “Speechless.”
Alicia Keys performed with JAY-Z …
With then-Yankee baseball player (and not yet future Mr. Jennifer Lopez) introducing their song “Empire State of Mind.”
Carrie Underwood brought down the house with “Cowboy Casanova.”
And Taylor Swift couldn’t be there to accept Artist of the Year, but still made her famous shocked face via video.