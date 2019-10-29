Maddie Poppe Hits the Road! Go Behind-the-Scenes with the American Idol Winner at Her Denver Tour Stop

From perfecting her autograph to discovering new favorite places to eat, Maddie Poppe takes PEOPLE on the road as she tours with Ingrid Michaelson promoting her debut album, Whirlwind
By Maddie Poppe
October 29, 2019 07:10 PM

Before each show, my guitar player Scott Goldbaum and I warm up together. He walks me through it. Prior to playing together, I never warmed up my voice before shows, but once he encouraged me to, I noticed a positive difference in my performances and quickly realized warming up is extremely necessary.

 

One of my favorite parts of my set is when I put down my guitar for a few songs and can completely focus on my vocals. It’s so much easier to perform when I don’t have to split my concentration in two.

The crowds on this tour have been truly remarkable and super engaged.

Me. Thinking. Probably about getting some potstickers after the show. For some weird reason I have been obsessed with potstickers on this tour. 

I’m glad I was photographed in this outfit, which sounds bold to say, but I got so many compliments while wearing this outfit, so I wore it for two days straight. PEOPLE Exclusive: it was only $17 for the suit and $6 for the shirt underneath! 

I’m really bad at posing for photos, it’s just never been my forte. So, when I get a genuinely good photo out of a shoot, it’s exciting. This is one of my favorite photos from the tour. This was taken a few minutes before I had to hit the stage to sing “You and I” with Ingrid and her band. 

One thing I will never forget from this tour will be the laughs I’ve shared with others. I’ve become so close with the people in my circle, and the laughs with them are one thing that get me through any stressful or overwhelming moments in life.

Getting the opportunity to sing “You and I” with Ingrid Michaelson every night has been so cool. One of my very favorite moments of the night is looking out into the audience and seeing literally every mouth reciting the words to that song. I can’t imagine what it must feel like watching a room full of people belt lyrics you wrote at the top of their lungs, and in that moment just knowing how many people you’ve impacted in that room. 

The support from Ingrid’s fans on this tour has been astounding. They have been so loving and so sweet to me. Their generosity and kindness is without a doubt a definite reflection of Ingrid herself. 

It’s been so interesting hearing stories from the audience members after each show. Regardless of whether it’s a story of their journey to the venue that day, a recount of all the Ingrid shows they’ve attended or simply just a joke they want to tell me, I’ve enjoyed every minute of meeting so many new people in each city. 

I’ve gotten pretty good at perfecting my signature and even bought some cool gold and silver paint pens to complete the most satisfying autograph. 

Trying new foods, I must admit, has been one of my favorite parts of tour. Sad to say, but I’ve spent more money on food than I have anything else on this trip. I’ve even been keeping a notepad of all my favorite restaurants I’ve visited so far, so when I’m back, I’ll know exactly where to go! 

Tuning has been one of the most important parts of my pre-show checklist. I’m not ever sure if anyone else can hear it, but my ears are extremely sensitive to the slightest of sharp or flat notes. I can’t play the song unless my guitar is 100% in tune, it will drive me crazy even if it’s just a little bit off!

