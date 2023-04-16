'American Idol's Warren Peay Lights Up the Stage with Adele Cover and Reveals His 'Good Luck Charm'

Warren Peay is stepping outside of his comfort zone.

On Sunday's episode of American Idol, the 24-year-old contestant stunned the judges with his take on Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain."

"This best thing about this competition is when a contest comes out and does a song that we didn't see coming," judge Luke Bryan told Peay after his performance.

He continued, "Everybody was not seeing Adele about to happen when you walked out. That's a part of this game…to do things that people aren't expecting and you did a great job."

In a personal interview ahead of the performance, the contestant said he hoped the performance showed a "different side" of himself" — and Peay did just that.

"The math is not mathing here," judge Katy Perry said of when she first heard his chosen song. "Then you started singing and I was like, 'OK this is starting to vibe.' I really appreciate the making your own moment."

Meanwhile, judge Lionel Richie added that he has a "very strong voice" and suggested he delivers "more of that switch up" in the future.

Warren Peay. Eric McCandless/ABC

During his one-on-one time with guest mentor Allen Stone, the singer suggested Peay throw his hat into the crowd for dramatic effect, although Peay refrained once it came time for his performance and later revealed why.

"The real reason I didn't throw my hat tonight is because it's sort of my good luck charm because there's a picture of my girlfriend and I here from the audition," he told the judges.

"It just did not feel right throwing it," he added.

Host Ryan Seacrest appreciated the honesty: "You just secured that relationship for a long time."

Sunday's episode saw 13 contestant perform in front of a live audience at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, in hopes of receiving America's vote to move to the next round.

On Monday, the remaining 13 will perform in hopes of doing the same. Viewers can vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote, through the app or via text.

Watch the final 13 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.