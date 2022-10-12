Willie Spence, a singer who placed second on American Idol in 2021, died in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 23.

The news was first reported by local outlet DouglasNow, and a family source told TMZ that Spence crashed into a semi-truck parked on the side of the road while driving home to Atlanta from Tennessee. The source said that Spence had a flat tire fixed on his car earlier on Tuesday.

A preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol obtained by local Fox affiliate WFXL said Spence's Jeep Cherokee crashed into the back of the truck around 4 p.m. in Jasper. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and the Marion County Sheriff's Office did not have any further information available.

The singer had posted a video of himself singing in the car earlier on Tuesday, and was in the midst of promoting a show he was set to play at the Trinity Baptist Church in London on Nov. 12.

Spence was the runner-up on season 19 of American Idol, after winner Chayce Beckham, and wowed the judges from the get-go after he auditioned with "Diamonds" by Rihanna.

"I do this for me, but not only for me," he told Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan during his audition. "I do this for my family. They've always supported me, they've been there from the very beginning."

The Douglas, Georgia native was praised as "unbelievable" and an "undeniable star" by Richie, while Bryan called him a "special, special human being."

Perry told Spence that his voice "stops people in their tracks," and also asked the singer what he wanted his life to look like in five years.

"I just want my voice to reach the world, and just share my gift," he told her. "Hopefully winning a Grammy one day, that's where I see myself in five years. It's gonna take hard work, but I feel like I can do it."

Willie Spence and Katharine McPhee. Eric McCandless via Getty

Later in the season, Spence performed "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion with Idol alum Katharine McPhee.

The performance was highly praised, with Richie calling Spence "Willie Pavarotti" and Bryan telling Spence, "You do no wrong in my eyes."

"Part of being a star is making people fall in love with you and, man, I am in love with you," the country star said. "And I am in love with the way you go about being on stage, and the way you go about singing and the place it comes from. It's amazing."

Katharine McPhee Foster/Instagram

McPhee paid tribute to Spence on Instagram following his death, sharing a video of their Idol performance to her Instagram Story.

"I received very tragic news tonight," McPhee wrote. "Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

She later commented on one of his Instagram posts: "Sweet Willie… you deserved the stars and the moon. I'm so sorry for the world to be robbed of more precious time with you. You were an absolute Angel. I know you are up there now with the rest of the angels. God rest your soul. For now I'm 💔"

Country star Mickey Guyton also paid tribute, commenting on Instagram: "You truly were and will always be such a gift to us. We love you."