American Idol Judges' Future Uncertain as ABC Renews Reality Series for Season 3

Dim the lights, here we go — returning to sing another season is … American Idol.

ABC has renewed the reality singing competition hosted by Ryan Seacrest for a third season, EW has confirmed. Wrapping up its second season next Sunday — where Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, and Madison VanDenburg are the final three contestants vying for the title — the show has regularly been winning Sunday nights in both viewers and the coveted adult 18-49 demographic.

Image zoom Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie ABC/Disney

While the future of the show is sure, that of Seacrest and its judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie — is not. While offers have been made and a source close to the production says the network hopes all of the talent will return, EW has learned there is also no timing regarding an announcement, meaning those negotiations could take a while.

Perry was the first judge to sign on the ABC revival of the show with a reported $25 million contract, one which then-ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey wouldn’t confirm or deny a couple months after ABC announced in May 2017 that it was bringing back the show following Fox’s cancellation of it a year earlier.