American Idol: ABC Announces Singing Competition Show Has Been Renewed for Fourth Season

Keep the budding stars coming — American Idol is returning for another season!

ABC has renewed the original reality singing competition hosted by Ryan Seacrest for a fourth season, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The show made history last month as contestants and judges broadcasted remotely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We put the show together earlier in the week because there are so many factors to it," Seacrest, 45, told PEOPLE. "It’s technically not possible to do it all live obviously. Every once in a while we have to be careful not to step on each other while we're talking because there’s that delay that we’ve all experienced talking to our families at home on different Zooms and things like that."

"But it’s working," he added. "The contestants are getting a chance to do this in a way that we’ve never thought about before. At the end, we’ll get a winner. I think we have a real show to have someone that gets into the music world to make a name for themselves."

Given the circumstances, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan also adjusted their tactics.

“American Idol is all about fairness, so we sent everyone a kit that had same mics, the same set, the same lights,” Perry, 35, previously told PEOPLE. “It was up to the talent. They had the option to perform with their own instruments or utilize our music director from afar.”

“The disadvantages would be that they don’t get the opportunity to play off of an audience,” the mom-to-be added. “They have to look into the lens of the camera as though it is an excited audience. They don’t get to flex that muscle. There’s a lot of time delay, there’s a lot of patience that we have to practice when we’re speaking, and the reactions can’t come as off the cuff as they do in a live setting. All things considered, I would say with all the circumstances, I think we’re really proud of it.”

Sunday's season 3 virtual finale, which will reveal a winner live during the east coast broadcast, will feature a star-studded lineup and impeccable performances by Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Grammy winner Lauren Daigle, Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker.

Judges Bryan will perform his new single “One Margarita” while Perry is set to perform her new single “Daisies” crafted especially for Idol in its first-ever TV debut.

Richie will perform “We are the World” joined by Idol judges, the top 11 and members of the Idol family including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

In 2018, judges opened up to PEOPLE about the revamped American Idol.

“It’s very constructive criticism,” Perry told PEOPLE of their judging styles at the time. “Personally, I’m a straight shooter. I’m very cut and dry sometimes. You know it seems a little not soft — I do try and watch myself because I do know how it feels to be in their shoes. I was in their shoes 10 years ago. I remind myself and I’m reminded and I’m inspired by all of their stories. I know it wasn’t an overnight success for me; it’s not going to be for them. They still have a long way to go. We’re really real with them.”

“We really encourage them,” she added. “There’s no dismissing and just sending off and saying, ‘You suck.’ That’s not how we roll. I think in the past there was some of that and maybe taking advantage of people; their actual skill sets for comedy. We don’t do that anymore but we still laugh just as much.”

The famed singing competition reality show was canceled by Fox in April 2016 but was revived in May 2018 by ABC after a multi-network bidding war.

