American Idol: Pregnant Katy Perry Says She's 'Terrified' After Luke and Lionel Congratulate Her

There’s a new judge joining American Idol!

During Sunday’s episode, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie made an exciting announcement — there’s a new special someone joining their panel.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am that we’re going to have a fourth judge on the show this year,” Lionel said.

“I think it’s the perfect addition to this panel,” added Bryan.

“We’re having a baby,” Perry said. “I’m terrified!”

Perry, who is welcoming her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, announced her pregnancy at midnight last Thursday in the music video for her new single “Never Worn White,” which features lyrics about wanting everlasting love with a partner. At the end of the video, she turns to the side, wearing a sheer ensemble to show off her baby bump in all its glory.

Image zoom Katy Perry Katy Perry

“Love u guys so much,” she tweeted to her fans a day later, going on to admit that even though she “was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song [and] the bump,” she has “never gotten this much love [and] support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely.”

While Perry is thrilled to be “joining the force of working moms out there,” she’s looking forward to the perks of pregnancy.

“Are you going to throw my baby shower?” Perry asked Richie and Bryan during Sunday’s episode.

“I’ve got it handled I’ve got the fishing tackle,” Bryan said.

“I’ve got all the shopping the baby will every need,” Lionel added.

“You’ll have the outdoors dialed in and Gucci shoes,” said Bryan.

Image zoom Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan ABC

“Yes, baby needs a new pair of shoes,” replied Perry.

Because things may be changing up a bit within the Idol judges panel, Richie and Bryan had a few extra questions.

“Does this mean your dressing room gets bigger?” Bryan asked.

“Two paychecks,” asked Richie.

“Well, I’m definitely going to get fat so look forward to that,” Perry replied. “Everything’s going to be bigger and better on American Idol season 3.”

A source close to Perry and Bloom recently told PEOPLE they were all set to tie the knot in Japan early this summer. But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, they’ve decided to postpone their big day.

“Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” the insider explained last Thursday. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Bloom — who had dated Perry off and on since early 2016, before the two split in February 2017 and reconciled the following year — popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2019.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.