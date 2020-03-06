American Idol: Katy Perry Tells Luke and Lionel She's Going to 'Need Anesthesia' When She Has Kids

Katy Perry is slowly learning the true meaning of pain!

In an exclusive clip of Sunday’s episode of American Idol, the newly pregnant singer gets a slight glimpse of what’s to come when she inadvertently gets a splinter in her left index finger.

“I’ve got a splinter,” Perry, 35, tells fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“Let me do it,” Bryan says about pulling the splinter out. “It’ll take two seconds.”

After an assistant disinfects a needle with a lighter, a visually terrified Perry says, “Oh my God, what’s going on? You can’t even see it.”

After letting out a couple of “Ow’s,” Perry was splinter-free — and learned a valuable lesson.

“I’m going to need anesthesia when I have kids,” she says. “That was really, really small.”

On Thursday at midnight, Perry revealed that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

The announcement, which was tucked into the music video for her new single “Never Worn White,” was made at the end of the video, when she turned to the side, wearing a sheer ensemble to show off her baby bump.

Perry ended her Friday night tweet with two hashtags: “#NeverWornWhite” and “#babycat,” the latter of which seemed to be a sweet nickname for her little one on the way.

Perry hopped on Instagram Live after the video dropped on YouTube, and confirmed her pregnancy, saying, “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” before adding, “not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom could not be more excited for the new addition.

“They are of course thrilled about the baby,” another insider said, adding of Perry and Bloom, 43, “They wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible so Katy can just enjoy her pregnancy in peace.”

“But everything is going well and she has several upcoming events so she thought it was the perfect timing to share,” the second source added.