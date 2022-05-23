American Idol Has a New Champion! Noah Thompson Wins Season 20

AMERICAN IDOL – “518 (Top 5)” – The Top 5 Idol hopefuls travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, to be mentored by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and 2005 “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood from Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. Each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning America’s vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale. GRAMMY and Academy Award®-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas will also perform his new single “Naked.” “American Idol” airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.(ABC/Eric McCandless) LEAH MARLENE, NOAH THOMPSON, HUNTERGIRL

Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson and Huntergirl | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC