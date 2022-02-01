American Idol's New Season 20 Key Art Is Out of This World — Take a Look!
American Idol is ready for a stellar season 20!
Ahead of the competition series' season 20 debut on Feb. 27 on ABC, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal its intergalactic key art!
Standing on what appears to be the moon in outer space, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, along with host Ryan Seacrest pose as they look out and into the stars.
Meanwhile, Richie, 72, holds up a platinum flag with the American Idol logo written on it and a microphone as the point — and Seacrest, 47, holds an astronaut helmet. The key art reads, "Ready to discover the best talent in the universe."
The platinum flag serves as a nod to the new platinum ticket this season, which the judges will give out one in each city: Nashville, Austin and Los Angeles.
RELATED: Idol's Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Get Sassy Playing 'Naughty or Nice'
Earlier this month, Bobby Bones announced that he will no longer serve as an in-house mentor on the show.
Taking part in a Q&A on social media, Bones, 41, said he is filming a new show in Costa Rica. When a fan asked what the series is, Bones said he would share the news "as soon as I can ... The network hasn't even announced the show yet. So I'm going to chill for a bit. But it's a really good show."
The Dancing with the Stars winner then detailed the news surrounding his exit from Idol. "And some of you noticed I'm not in the Idol promos this season," he wrote. "My contract with my new network won't let me do another show right now." He added: "Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years."
Back in August, the Idol judges teamed up to film a hilarious call for auditions for season 20 — and it included Bryan, 45, peeking from the shower.
RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Reveals Luke Bryan Met Daughter, Daisy, After Biking with Orlando Bloom
"American Idol is coming back y'all, and this year is the 20th year and it's time to find the next superstar," he said at the start of the clip from inside his pickup truck.
"And you may be wondering where you can audition for American Idol this year," Richie then added as he worked on the landscaping of his home.
"Literally from anywhere, just keep it clean because even though they're virtual auditions, there are producers," Perry, 37, noted from on top of her laundry machines.
Bryan then popped out from behind a shower curtain. "Speaking of clean, it's almost time for Idol Across America, so go audition now," he said. "You can even audition from your bathroom!"
