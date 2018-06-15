American Idol Winner Maddie Poppe Calls Boyfriend Caleb Lee Hutchinson Her 'Biggest Blessing'

Not only did Maddie Poppe walk away with the title of American Idol, but she also unexpectedly found a boyfriend in runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

“Idol has been the biggest blessing I could ever ask for. It has given me endless life-changing opportunities and has truly made every dream I’ve ever wished for come true,” Poppe, 20, captioned a photo of the couple.

“But the biggest blessing has without a doubt been you,” she said in a sweet shout-out to Hutchinson.

In May, Poppe was crowned the winner of the ABC reboot’s 16th season and during the last 15 minutes of the season finale, 19-year-old Hutchinson announced their relationship as he told host Ryan Seacrest, “Well, Maddie is my pal and I’ve known her since the beginning of Hollywood week. And she actually happens to be my girlfriend.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Calls Romance Between Idol‘s Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe ‘Divine Intervention’

After revealing the big news, the couple performed Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” together, holding hands as they looked into each other’s eyes. After their song, they were surprised with a free trip to Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii.

A month into their public relationship, Poppe revealed just how Hutchinson asked her to be his girlfriend.

“Caleb asked me to be his girlfriend in Disneyland. I mean yeah we were pretty much dating way before then but you girls know how it is you have to have an official proposition amirite. Anyways, it was sorta precious. He’s sorta precious,” she wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: New Year, New Love! The Hottest Celeb Couples of 2018 — So Far

And Hutchinson also couldn’t prouder to be Poppe’s boyfriend.

“Nobody I’d rather be a bodyguard/rhythm guitar player for,” he captioned a mirror selfie of the pair during a trip to Nashville for CMA Fest last week.

The duo also visited the Grand Ole Opry as Hutchinson sweetly joked, “Always a ‘Grand’ time with you around.”

Also earlier this month, Poppe revealed she was dumped in her home state of Iowa before she won Idol.

“The boyfriend I had before Caleb, dumped me in a McDonald’s,” she shared with ABC7. “So he’s probably thinking, ‘I should have bought her that 20-piece nugget.’ ”

Poppe and Hutchinson are getting ready to hit the road for the American Idol Live! 2018 tour with the rest of the Top 7 finalists: Cade Foehner, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, and Michael J. Woodard. The tour kicks off on July 11 in Redding, California, and concludes Sept. 16 in Washington, D.C.