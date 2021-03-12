Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Forget Katy Perry's Daughter's Name in Idol Spoof

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest try and guess Katy Perry's daughter's name is hilarious American Idol spoof

What's in a name?

In an exclusive deleted scene of Sunday's episode of American Idol, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest touched base before heading to the Idol set. While they took inventory of all the necessities their fellow judge Katy Perry — who welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in late August — needs as a new working mom, they seemed to have forgotten the most important thing: the baby's name.

"We got the diapers," Bryan, 44, said.

"That's a check," said Richie, 71. "Who's got the bottles?"

"Bottles are here," said Seacrest, 46. "I've got pacifiers, extra pacifiers for when Katy's on set."

"Have we forgotten anything?" asked Bryan.

"What's the baby's name?" ask Richie.

"You're kidding me, Lionel," said Seacrest. "It's Tulip."

"It's Daffodil," said Bryan.

"I don't know guys. I know it's a flower," replied Richie.

"Hyacinth," suggested Seacrest.

"Gardenia," said Richie.

"Frangipani," said Bryan.

"Never would've figured that one out," said Richie.

"Thank you, Luke," said Seacrest. "What would we do without you Luke Bryan?"

In February, Bryan opened up to PEOPLE about the "Daisies" singer, 36, and her approach to motherhood.

"It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]," Bryan said of his fellow judge. "Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando [Bloom] and little Daisy Dove. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.' But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch. I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

"She'd come on set; she would've been up nursing all night," he added of the breastfeeding mom. "Katy's in the full swing of things with nursing, so we've had to work around her schedule. But she's been a trouper and showing up and working like she always does. I know she's doing it on minimal sleep, so she's a rockstar."

In late September, Perry shared a series of tweets about her experience of getting back work while raising her baby girl.

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full-time job," the 36-year-old singer tweeted.

The "Smile" singer continued: "Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off …' she's coming from a full time job … of being a mom, lol."

"Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!" she added.